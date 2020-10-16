Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 16, 2020

Stocks slip on Wall Street as virus aid deal remains elusive

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street as negotiations continue to drag on in Washington over delivering more aid for the economy.

The S&P 500 lost 0.2% Wednesday after spending much of the day wobbling between gains and losses.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she's made progress with the White House on more economic stimulus, and she hopes discussions will continue.

Even if they reach a compromise, it may face stiff resistance in the Senate.

Stocks of social media companies rose after Snap reported even bigger jumps in revenue and in the number of Snapchatters than analysts expected.

