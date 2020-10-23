VOL. 44 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 23, 2020

Gallatin Ghost Walk. Gallatin Ghost Walk, the popular history/mystery tour of the Gallatin Public Square and the Historic Business District is in its 16th year. Learn about the history of Sumner County through tales of ghosts and the supernatural. Additional dates: Oct. 23, 24, 30 and Nov. 7. 7-9 p.m. 122 W. Franklin Street. Parking available behind City Hall. Information: 615 512-5299

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

Artoberfest at Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center

Ten art vendors, a craft beer garden from Half Batch Brewing, German food from Go Monthaven Gourmet, live music and more. Free. Noon-6 p.m. 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. Information: 615 822-0789

THROUGH NOV. 8

Spooky Tours at the Hermitage

Guests can enjoy a spooky tour of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage Wednesday-Sunday. Social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per hour will be in place. Masks will be required. 7, 9 p.m. Fee: $30 for Hermitage members and $35 for non-members. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online. 4580 Rachael’s Lane, Nashville. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

Virtual Women in Business Luncheon

Featuring Franklin Mayor Ken Moore. Meeting topic: Workplace Wellness – Stress Less with Amy Alexander, co-founder & executive director of The Refuge Center for Counseling. 11 a.m.-noon. Fee: $30 for member and $50 for non-member. Registration required. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

CNM Nonprofit Roundtable CEO Conversation

Join professor David Owens of Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management for a session on embracing creativity and innovation during unprecedented times. Topics include: Encouraging creativity on your team during unprecedented & challenging times; How to not thwart innovation as a leader when it would be easier to “play it safe”; Leading your team to harness creativity as you head into a new year full of unknowns. 8-9:30 a.m. Please register for this event. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

Coffee, Content & Conversation: Work-Life/Life-Work: Creating Balance in the Work-From-Home Age

Moving work into homes can quickly blur the lines of personal and work life, letting workdays bleed into family time and family interrupt zoom calls. Losing face time in the office can also make it hard to build relationships with co-workers, recognize burnout and create relationships with clients. This session will feature creating balance in the new work from home world. Jay Kelley will lead a discussion on how to create community and develop company culture while remote, how to detect & prevent burnout in your employees when you’re not in the same building, how to support extroverts in WFH scenarios, how/why to reward employees during a pandemic, how to develop trust with clients and business partners when you can’t meet face to face and how to manage work with a working spouse and children in virtual school, all in the same house. 9-10 a.m. This is a complimentary event, but registration is required. Information

Pegram Town Hall Meeting

This meeting is open to the public. 7-8:30 p.m. Pegram Town Hall, 308 Highway 70, Pegram

Musicians Corner Virtual Sundown Series

Enjoy Musicians Corner with a live virtual concert each Thursday night through October. Event will be live on Facebook and YouTube. 8 p.m. Each live video will include performances by Musicians Corner favorites. Amythyst Kiak will perform. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

Gallatin Morning Leads Exchange

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. 7:30-8:30 a.m. 106 Public Square, Gallatin. Information: 615 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

Coffee & Connect

Connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Free. Members purchase their own coffee. 8-9 a.m. Information: 615-452-4000.

Williamson County Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Virtual networking opportunity. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

Virtual First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Mridu Parikh is a keynote speaker, productivity mentor, podcast host and bestselling author of “Accomplish It: 7 Simple Actions To Get The Right Things Done And Achieve Your Goals.” She helps professionals around the world with demanding careers and overachieving mindsets to beat procrastination, reach goals and squash overwhelm. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

Breakfast at Gallatin American Legion

1140 South Water Avenue. 7-10 a.m. Proceeds go toward the American Legion and supporting our veterans. $6. Information: 615-452-0590

Gallatin Veteran’s Day Parade

From Calvin Short Football Field parking lot to Gallatin High School. 10:30 a.m. line up. Parade begins at 11 a.m. Information: 615 478-1941

Sip of History

Enjoy a day of wine and whiskey on the grounds of the Hermitage. Whiskey and vodka from Big Machine Distillery and wine from Natchez Hills Winery will offer samples and a full bar is available. Music and food plus your ticket includes access to the Hermitage grounds. Mansion admission is separate. This is an all-day event but tickets must be purchased for specific time slot: 11a.m.-1 p.m., 1-3 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Fee $25. Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

Hendersonville Veterans Parade

Organized by Vietnam Veterans of American Legion Chapter 240 and VFW Post 9851. 2 p.m. Main Street, Hendersonville. Begins at Cherokee Road and end at Executive Park Drive. Information: 615 824-9851