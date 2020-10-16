Nashville narrows search for new police chief to 5 finalists

VOL. 44 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 16, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville has narrowed its search for a new police chief to five finalists, including the current interim chief.

Mayor John Cooper on Monday named the finalists to replace former Chief Steve Anderson, who has retired. Nashville's Human Resources department and a special search review committee picked the finalists.

John Drake is the interim chief and has been on the Nashville police force for 32 years.

The other finalists include Troy Gay, the Austin Police Department chief of staff; Darryl McSwain, chief of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police; Larry Scirotto, former assistant chief of professional standards with the Pittsburgh Police Department; and Kristen Ziman, chief of the Aurora, Illinois police department.

Finalists will meet Oct. 29 and 30 with an interview panel, answer questions from the Mayor's Policing Policy Commission for public viewing, meet individually with the mayor and meet with Nashville public safety employees and community leaders.

By charter, Cooper selects the new chief.