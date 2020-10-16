VOL. 44 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 16, 2020

Late slide erases gains for US indexes, leaving them mixed The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks took a late stumble on Wall Street, erasing an early gain and leaving major indexes mixed on Friday.

The S&P 500 closed up just a fraction of a point but still managed to post a modest gain for the week.

Big Tech and energy companies fell while health care and industrial stocks rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average of blue chips ended higher, but small-company stocks ended lower.

The market had been up for much of the day after the government reported that retail sales rose in September for the fifth straight month. Treasury yields were flat.