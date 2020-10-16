Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 16, 2020

Biden, Harris test negative for virus Friday

Updated 3:06PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's campaign says the former vice president and his running mate, Kamala Harris, each tested negative Friday for COVID-19.

The tests come a day after the campaign confirmed three individuals connected to the campaign had tested positive, including Harris' communications director Liz Allen.

As a precaution, Harris has suspended in-person campaigning through the weekend, but plans to return Monday. Biden is continuing to campaign, with two stops Friday in Michigan.

Medical advisers to the campaign said none of the individuals who tested positive were ever close enough to Biden to directly expose him to the virus.

