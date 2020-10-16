Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 16, 2020

Sumner Co. man charged with impersonating defense attorneys

Updated 7:25AM
HENDERSONVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee man was arrested and charged with impersonating defense attorneys and a nurse, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said David Pell, of Sumner County, was charged with forgery, identity theft, impersonation of a licensed professional and other alleged offenses. He was indicted Oct. 6 and arrested Wednesday, the TBI said.

Investigators said Pell, 35, claimed to be four different defense attorneys and falsely claimed to be a nursing director.

Pell also sold off excavating materials that weren't his, the TBI said.

Pell was booked into the Sumner County Jail. The Associated Press could not immediately determine whether Pell had a lawyer to speak about the charges on his behalf.

