VOL. 44 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 16, 2020

Hearing set on national eviction moratorium in Memphis

Updated 2:56PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee landlords hoping to overturn a national eviction moratorium will make their case in front of federal judge later this month.

The hearing comes as similar cases across the country have been dismissed by both state and federal judges. Most recently, a judge in Ohio dismissed a landlord's complaint after the federal government clarified that landlords were still free to pursue eviction proceedings while the federal ban is still in place.

In Tennessee, attorneys representing the seven Memphis landlords — who together manage or own more than 5,000 units — remain confident they'll be successful in showing the moratorium violates not only property rights but also federal regulations.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 30 in the Memphis federal courthouse.

President Donald Trump's administration earlier this year issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

To be eligible for this protection, renters must earn $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers; demonstrate that they've sought government help to pay the rent; declare that they can't pay because of COVID-19 hardships, and affirm that they are likely to become homeless if evicted.

