Biden thanks GOP donors after record fundraising

VOL. 44 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 16, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is thanking some Republican donors as he celebrates a record-breaking campaign fundraising haul from last month.

The former vice president, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, raised $383 million in September, breaking the record for monthly contributions he set in August with $364 million.

Biden participated Thursday in a virtual fundraiser hosted by Democratic National Committee Finance Chairman Chris Korge and said of those participating, "Some of you are Republicans, which makes a great deal of difference to me."

"We've raised more than I ever thought we could," Biden added.

Biden's campaign said 24 people were on the call but didn't identify them except for Korge.

Biden also said he'd spoken Wednesday to billionaire Warren Buffett about the candidate's plans for post-coronavirus pandemic spending that he says will spark an economic recovery.

He said the pair discussed how perhaps "in the last 100 years, we've never been in this position to be able to come back and, not only build back better but lead the world."

"No one can out compete us. I really mean it," Biden said. "It's the nature of who we are if we invest in our people."