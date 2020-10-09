Early voting kicks off in Tennessee

VOL. 44 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 9, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — Early voting started Wednesday in Tennessee for the Nov. 3 election, and polling places in Nashville, Memphis and other cities were seeing long lines of people ready to cast their ballots.

The in-person early voting period runs Monday through Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29.

Voters can find information about early voting and Election Day voting locations on GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.com.

Social media posts showed long lines at early voting locations, with voters spaced apart as they observe social distancing guidelines.

Tennesseans must bring a valid photo identification to vote, though it doesn't have to be current. This includes a driver's license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Voters are encouraged to wear masks and stay six feet away from others. Poll workers will wear masks and are trained in social distancing.

If they prefer, voters who qualify to cast a mail ballot can request one until Oct. 27. However, officials are urging voters to act earlier because completed ballots must be received by mail before Election Day polls close.

The voter registration deadline for the election has passed.