Wood Stabell adds pair of attorneys

VOL. 44 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 16, 2020

Wood Stabell Law Group, PLLC has hired two attorneys, Lin Ye and Ashley Gold. WSLG has now added four attorneys since 2019.

Lin is focusing on corporate law, mergers and acquisitions and health care. With more than 10 years of experience, companies and investors in health care, technology, manufacturing, distribution and other industries have come to rely on Lin to advise them on a wide range of strategic corporate transaction and business arrangements.

Active in the Knoxville Chinese community, Lin is serving as the principal and as a board member of the local Weekend Chinese School.

Gold joins WSLG focusing on corporate law, commercial real estate, risk management and insurance, and workers’ compensation matters. Gold is a lawyer, insurance agent and former CEO and general counsel. Additionally, she has experience in owning, leasing and closing real estate projects.

Gold has served as a board member and chair of the committee on trustees on the board of Oak Hill School and as secretary on the board of directors of Independent Market Solutions, which supports independent insurance agencies. She also is a member of the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Employee Misclassification Advisory Committee, and previously served as a member and board member for the Exchange Club of Nashville.

Liska named Vanderbilt Adult Hospital COO

Lee Ann Liska, a 30-year veteran of the health care industry, has been named chief operating officer of Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital.

Liska will be responsible for operational, people, financial, quality, safety and patient experience goals for the hospital in alignment with enterprisewide goals.

She will work in partnership with clinical department chairs, operational leaders across the enterprise and the VUAH senior leadership team to achieve patient-centered, results-oriented operations throughout the hospital.

Also at Vanderbilt, Victor Legner, M.D., has been named the founding executive medical director of the newly formed Primary Care Patient Care Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Legner, an associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Geriatric Medicine, previously served as the executive medical director of the Medicine PCC at VUMC. The Medicine PCC previously provided oversight of the Medical Center’s primary care clinical services.

Skanska promotes Graham to VP, national building ops

Skanska has announced the promotion of Jenny Chandler Graham to vice president of market strategy and creative services for the company’s building operations.

In the newly created role, Graham will be responsible for developing strategies to increase market share in the building operation’s core sectors, including health care, education, science and technology, and aviation.

Graham will be based in Nashville and oversee Skanska USA Building’s market-specific advisory councils, which support projects and office teams by leveraging subject matter experts across the U.S.

She began at Skanska 15 years ago and has moved up the ranks of the marketing organization, starting as an intern and most recently serving as a senior director. Graham graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a degree in marketing and earned a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt from Purdue University.

Spain names sales director for Nashville office

Mark Spain Real Estate has hired Brett Huelsman as director of sales for its Nashville office. Huelsman has a long family background in real estate, as well as professional management experience in forming, growing and leading sales teams.

Originally from North Dakota, Huelsman is a graduate of the University of North Dakota with a degree in communications and a law degree with an emphasis in real estate law. His father is a builder and developer.

Huelsman began his real estate sales career by working with the largest homebuilder in North Dakota. He later moved to the Southeast and spent three years in Raleigh before being relocated to Nashville.

As the company’s general manager in Nashville, Huelsman launched a $50 million luxury fitness facility.

With offices in Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte and Raleigh, Mark Spain Real Estate surpassed $1 billion in gross annual sales for the first time in 2019, the company states. In the first half of 2020, it also reports Nashville closings increased 155%, year-to-year.

Incubation Center elects new board members

The Nashville Business Incubation Center has announced the appointment of nine new junior board members, each serving a two-year term and bringing experience from their work with various businesses including the BlackBusinessBoom, Worxbee, HCA, Matthew 25, and Tennessee Board of Regents and much more.

New members are:

• Jonathan Adair (Matthew 25)

• Terrell Bell (Tennessee Board of Regents)

• LeKita Brightman (HCA)

• Tiara Briscoe (XMI Acquisition)

• Kaitlyn Burgin (HCA)

• Tameka Carr (RedStone Development LLC)

• Autumn Copeland (Threeye, LLC & Hoppoff, LLC)

• April Sloss (CareNow)

• Abby Wilson (HCA).

Other board members include: Joya Diwnwiddie (Regions Bank), Sabrina Jenkins (Elite Nannies of Nashville, LLC), Lauren Overton and Isiah Thomas (Brooks Brother).

Wolfe Joins Centerstone as director of advancement

Centerstone, a behavioral health care company, has hired Maria Wolfe as director of advancement. In this role, she will lead the annual and major giving efforts in Centerstone’s Tennessee region, as well as for U.S. military services.

Wolfe has two decades of experience in the nonprofit sector and spent 10 years leading marketing, branding and membership efforts for the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. More recently, she has led marketing and fundraising initiatives with the Jewish Community Association of Greater Phoenix, the YWCA of Nashville & Middle Tennessee, The Land Trust for Tennessee and TechBridge, Inc.

MP&F elevates Davis to partner

Mary Elizabeth Davis has been named a partner at MP&F Strategic Communications.

Davis joined MP&F in February 2017 as the firm’s first director of creative services. In that role, she led an award-winning team of graphic designers and website developers in creating campaigns on behalf of MP&F’s 100-plus clients, such as Nissan North America, Asurion, Log Still Distillery and ADS Security, among other clients. She grew the department’s revenue, nearly doubled the number of department staff, expanded the agency’s branding strategy, and added UX design and front-end web development to its capabilities.

In addition to Chapman, the other MP&F partners are David Fox, Katy Varney, Keith Miles and Jennifer Brantley.

Davis previously spent 10 years working at Southern Living in Birmingham, Alabama, where she last served as managing editor. At Southern Living, she was responsible for directing brand operations and overseeing the production of editorial content.

She serves on the strategic planning committee for St. Cecilia Academy and on the marketing and communications advisory committee at the Adventure Science Center. She is a member of the American Advertising Federation of Nashville and AIGA Nashville.

Davis is a Nashville native and a graduate of Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama., where she studied graphic design and communications.

Convention Center authority names new board member

The Convention Center Authority has announced the appointment of new board member, Norah Buikstra, appointed by Mayor John Cooper and confirmed by the Metro Council.

Buikstra is general manager for The Mall at Green Hills.

The Convention Center Authority recently announced the reappointment of Seema Prasad and the appointment of new board member, Austin Brown, who were appointed by Mayor John Cooper and confirmed by the Metro Council.

NPEF celebrates leaders with virtual Hall event

The Nashville Public Education Foundation’s 16th annual Public Schools Hall of Fame celebration was held virtually this week.

This year’s recipient of the Nelson C. Andrews Distinguished Service Award, sponsored by Vanderbilt University, is Tom Ward in recognition of his lifetime of service to youth and education in Nashville.

Alongside Ward are four outstanding MNPS graduates who received the Distinguished Alumni Award, sponsored by Belmont University: Gini Pupo-Walker, Clint Gray, E.J. Reed, and Derrick Moore, all of whom were inducted into the MNPS Hall of Fame.

Recipients of the Annette S. Eskind Inspiring Educator Award, presented by UBS, were Amanda Dardy and Nicole “Nikki” Healy for their commitment to their students and public education.

The recipient of the Thomas J. Sherrard Inspiring Innovation Award, sponsored by Nissan North America, is Gideon’s Army.

North Nasvillian buys 4 Save A Lot grocery stores

J.Word Enterprises LLC, led by North Nashville native Jason Word, has purchased Nashville’s four Save A Lot grocery stores.

Word, a local real estate investor who has focused much of his efforts on the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood where he grew up, began this venture by reaching out to local markets, merely hoping to address his community’s needs.

Word has appointed Rachel Jones as director of grocery operations. The Tennessee State University graduate brings 11 years of experience as a Save A Lot store and district manager to her new role.

Word’s markets are located at 5404 Charlotte Ave, 1113 Murfreesboro Pike, 1134 Gallatin Pike S. and 2400 Clarksville Pike.

Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with more than 1,000 stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers.