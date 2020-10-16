VOL. 44 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 16, 2020

Spooky Tours at the Hermitage. Guests can enjoy a spooky tour of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage each Wednesday-Sunday through Nov. 8. Social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per hour, will be in place. Masks will be required. Tours will be 7 and 9 p.m. Fee: $30 for Hermitage members, $35 for non-members. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online. 4580 Rachael’s Lane, Nashville. Information: https://thehermitage.com/

MONDAY, OCT. 19

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker: Mayor Paige Brown, City of Gallatin, State of the City Address. EPIC Event Center, 392 W. Main, Gallatin, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation deadline noon, Friday, Oct. 16. Fee: $18, after deadline, $20. Information: 615-452-4000

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

Morning Leads Exchange

The Sumner Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. Public Square, 106 Public Square, Gallatin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information: 615 452-4000.

Update Williamson: Our Schools, Our Economy, Our County

Williamson, Inc.’s first large-scale, in-person event since COVID-19. The interactive event is designed to highlight how the Williamson County economy is resilient and suited to prosper in a post-COVID economy. Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will provide his annual State of the County address, and Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Superintendent David Snowden will provide their yearly State of the Schools address. The Field at Franklin, 1810 Columbia Ave. 9-11 a.m. Parking opens-8 a.m. Food Trucks available. Fee: $35 per vehicle or $35 via virtual ticket. Registration required for this event. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

Coffee & Connect

Connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Fee: Free. Members purchase their own coffee. 8-9 a.m. Information: 615-452-4000.

Let’s Get Lunch

Gallatin Young Professionals. Swaney Swift’s, 118 N. Water Ave. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 615 452-4000.

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. This is a Williamson County members-only event. McEwen Northside Signature Apartments – Club Room, 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

Lunch Leads Exchange – Gallatin

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. American Job Center, Sumner County, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 615 452-4000

Musicians Corner Virtual Sundown Series

Enjoy Musicians Corner with a live virtual concert each Thursday night through October. Event will be live on Facebook and YouTube. 8 p.m. Each live video will include performances by Musicians Corner favorites. Bre Kennedy will perform Oct. 22. Additional date: Oct. 29: Amythyst Kiak. Information