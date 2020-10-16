VOL. 44 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 16, 2020

AFC South is there for taking if Titans can get past distractions Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Related Articles The NFL knew this would happen

First down: Try to get back on track. The COVID shutdown has all but derailed the Titans’ routine, and puts them on a short week in preparation for the Texans Sunday. The biggest hope – beyond just player and personnel safety from the coronavirus – has to be getting back inside the facility and some sort of normalcy. If the Titans can do that, then a short week of prep for Houston won’t seem like such an obstacle.

Second down

Control the division. While the Titans were idled, the AFC South race revealed it is the Titans’ for the taking. The Texans, who fired Coach Bill O’Brien last week, picked up their first win under interim coach Romeo Crennel after a 0-4 start. The Texans defeated the Jaguars, who now share the basement, with the 3-2 Colts in second. The Titans don’t need to let the Texans escape with a win and possibly sneak back into the division race.

Third down

Determine who can do what. The Titans still could be a bit in of disarray and reeling from the COVID outbreak. Some players might still be unavailable, so it could mean having to have backups and practice squad players step up and contribute for a second straight week.

Fourth down

Just win, baby. To borrow the catch phrase from legendary Raiders owner Al Davis, winning football games in the midst of such heretofore unseen circumstances would be a nice elixir for what the Titans have gone through.

A win might not cure the coronavirus or disinfect the Titans locker room, but it would sure go a long way toward healing a team bound to have a battered psyche through all the recent distractions.

-- By Terry McCormack