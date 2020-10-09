Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 9, 2020

Biden blasts Trump, GOP for prioritizing court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is blasting President Donald Trump and Republicans for fast-tracking a Supreme Court nomination while negotiations plod along on a new coronavirus economic relief package.

The Democratic presidential nominee said at a drive-in rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Monday that Trump "turned his back on you" during the pandemic and its economic fallout.

Biden is campaigning in Ohio as the Senate Judiciary Committee holds confirmation hearings for Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Republicans want to confirm Barrett before Election Day, on Nov. 3.

Biden questioned why Republicans have time for Supreme Court hearings but not time to come to an agreement with House Democrats on another economic relief package to help individuals, businesses and city and state governments.

The Democrat said Trump is the first president he can recall who "did not try to call the parties together" at the White House to negotiate legislation responding to a crisis.

