VOL. 44 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 9, 2020

Senator wants Barrett recusal in election cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal says Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett must recuse herself from any cases involving President Donald Trump and the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.

The Connecticut senator says Barrett's participation in election cases would do "explosive, enduring harm to the court's legitimacy" and to her credibility.

Blumenthal told Trump's nominee on Monday: "You must recuse yourself."

Democrats are warning Republicans that the American public is not on their side rushing Trump's nominee to confirmation while early voting is underway. Democrats say the winner of the presidential election should choose the nominee for the seat made vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Republicans want Barrett confirmed before the presidential election.

