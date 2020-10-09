Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 9, 2020

Stocks climb, closing out biggest weekly gain in 3 months

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks rose again on Wall Street Friday, closing out their biggest weekly gain since July, as talks continue their start-and-stop drive on Capitol Hill to deliver more aid to the ailing economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% following a weekslong run of mostly shaky trading. Traders have been worried about the inability of Congress to support the economy as it reels from damage caused by coronavirus shutdowns.

They've been clamoring for more aid since the expiration of extra benefits for laid-off workers and other stimulus for the economy that Congress approved earlier this year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0