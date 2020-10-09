Stocks climb, closing out biggest weekly gain in 3 months

VOL. 44 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 9, 2020

Stocks rose again on Wall Street Friday, closing out their biggest weekly gain since July, as talks continue their start-and-stop drive on Capitol Hill to deliver more aid to the ailing economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% following a weekslong run of mostly shaky trading. Traders have been worried about the inability of Congress to support the economy as it reels from damage caused by coronavirus shutdowns.

They've been clamoring for more aid since the expiration of extra benefits for laid-off workers and other stimulus for the economy that Congress approved earlier this year.