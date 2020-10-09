Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 9, 2020

Rescue Mission women's shelter under quarantine due to virus

NASHVILLE (AP) — An outbreak of the new coronavirus at a Tennessee women's shelter is forcing about 150 people to quarantine, a spokesman for Nashville's Metro Public Health Department said Thursday.

A cluster of fewer than 20 people tested positive for the virus at the Nashville Rescue Mission's facility for women and children, Brian Todd said. The outbreak includes residents and staff. Because those who tested positive were in close contact with other residents at the shelter, the entire facility was placed under quarantine, Todd said.

The Health Department is continuing to monitor the outbreak. The quarantine is set to expire on Oct. 15.

