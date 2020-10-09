VOL. 44 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 9, 2020

Virtual Craft Fair. Tennessee Craft announces inaugural virtual event. Browse and shop unique, finely crafted artwork directly from artists in their virtual booths.Through Oct. 31. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

Community Fish Fry

Presented by the American Legion. 1140 S. Water Ave., Gallatin. 6:30-8 p.m. Fee: $15 Information

THROUGH NOV. 8

Spooky Tours at the Hermitage

Guests can enjoy a spooky tour of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage each Wednesday through Sunday beginning Sept. 16. Social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per hour will be in place. Masks will be required. Tours will be 7 and 9 p.m. Fee: $30 for Hermitage members and $35 for non-members. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online. 4580 Rachael’s Lane, Nashville. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

Leadership YP Informational Mixer

An opportunity to learn more at the Leadership Young Professionals information Mixer. Meet the Class of 2020 alumni, learn about program days, community service opportunities and more. 8:30-10:30 a.m. McEwen Northside Park Area, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. Information

Just in Time Virtual Job Fairs

The Vol State office of student engagement and support will be hosting “Just in Time Virtual Job Fairs” and is inviting the public to participate. These are virtual opportunities. 4-7 p.m. Additional dates and times: Oct. 19, 1-4 p.m. and Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

Virtual Young Professionals Luncheon

Williamson Chamber event will feature Tom Atema Jr., owner & CEO of Atema Partners and author of “The Failure Myth.” Zoom link will be sent out before the event. Registration required. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Musicians Corner Virtual Sundown Series

Enjoy Musicians Corner with a live virtual concert each Thursday night through October. Event will be live on Facebook and YouTube. 8 p.m. Each live video will include performances by Musicians Corner favorites. Jill Andrews will perform Oct. 15. Additional dates:

Oct. 22: Bre Kennedy

Oct. 29: Amythyst Kiak

Information

MONDAY, OCT. 19

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker: Mayor Paige Brown, City of Gallatin, State of the City Address. EPIC Event Center, 392 W. Main, Gallatin, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation deadline noon, Friday, Oct. 16. Fee: $18, after deadline, $20. Information: 615 452-4000

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

Morning Leads Exchange

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. Public Square, 106 Public Square, Gallatin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information: 615 452-4000.

Update Williamson: Our Schools, Our Economy, Our County

Williamson, Inc.’s first large-scale, in-person event since COVID-19. The interactive event is designed to highlight how the Williamson County economy is resilient and uniquely suited to prosper in a post-COVID economy. Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will provide his annual State of the County address and Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Superintendent David Snowden will provide their yearly State of the Schools address. The Field at Franklin, 1810 Columbia Ave., 9-11 a.m. Parking opens 8 a.m. Food Trucks available. Fee: $35 per vehicle or $35 via virtual ticket. Registration required for this event. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

Coffee & Connect

Connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Free. Members purchase their own coffee. 8-9 a.m. Information: 615 452-4000.

Let’s Get Lunch

Gallatin Young Professionals. Swaney Swift’s, 118 N. Water Ave., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 615 452-4000.

Member Connect – Leads Exchange

Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. This is a Williamson County Chamber member’s-only event. McEwen Northside Signature Apartments – Club Room, 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

Lunch Leads Exchange – Gallatin

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. American Job Center, Sumner County, 1598 Green Lea Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information: 615-452-4000

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

Virtual Women in Business Luncheon

Featuring Special Guest: Franklin Mayor Ken Moore. Meeting topic: Workplace Wellness – Stress Less with Amy Alexander, co-founder & executive director, The Refuge Center for Counseling. 11 a.m.-noon. Fee: $30 for member and $50 for non-member. Registration required. Information: https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/virtual-women-in-business-luncheon-october-356396

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

CNM Nonprofit Roundtable CEO Conversation

Join professor David Owens of Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management for a session on embracing creativity and innovation during unprecedented times. Topics include: Encouraging creativity on your team during unprecedented & challenging times; How to not thwart innovation as a leader when it would be easier to “play it safe”; Leading your team to harness creativity as you head into a new year full of unknowns. 8-9:30 a.m. Please register for this event. Information: https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/cnm-nonprofit-roundtable-ceo-cnonversation-356494

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free. Information