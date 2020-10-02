Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

Brussels bars close for a month after spike in virus cases

Updated 8:46AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BRUSSELS (AP) — Brussels on Wednesday decided at that all bars, dance halls and cafeterias will have to close for a month to counter a surge in coronavirus cases.

The measures in the Belgian capital went beyond nationwide restrictions that were announced only Tuesday, which ordered bars to close at 11 p.m. But because the pandemic is hitting the capital especially hard, the Brussels region said additional action was needed. The city hosts the European Union headquarters, which draws in people from 27 nations.

Belgian cases increased again over the week ending Oct. 3, spiking 57% compared to the previous week. The daily average over that period went from 1,570 to 2,466 new infections a day.

Belgium has had a large number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths — over 10,000 — for its population of only 11.6 million people.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0