Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

Harris team assured by VP debate safety measures

Updated 7:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris' chief of staff says the Democratic campaign is confident in the safety measures for Wednesday's vice presidential debate.

But Karine Jean-Pierre also called it "shameful" that Vice President Mike Pence's team objected to the use of a plexiglass barrier between the candidates. She noted that Pence heads the White House's coronavirus task force and says he and his team should want more protection for him and people involved in the debate.

Her comments came during an interview Tuesday on CNN.

Harris and Pence will meet Wednesday night at the University of Utah for the only vice presidential debate.

Jean-Pierre says Harris is well-prepared to show viewers the contrast between President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic and how she and Joe Biden would approach it.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0