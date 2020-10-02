Harris team assured by VP debate safety measures

VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris' chief of staff says the Democratic campaign is confident in the safety measures for Wednesday's vice presidential debate.

But Karine Jean-Pierre also called it "shameful" that Vice President Mike Pence's team objected to the use of a plexiglass barrier between the candidates. She noted that Pence heads the White House's coronavirus task force and says he and his team should want more protection for him and people involved in the debate.

Her comments came during an interview Tuesday on CNN.

Harris and Pence will meet Wednesday night at the University of Utah for the only vice presidential debate.

Jean-Pierre says Harris is well-prepared to show viewers the contrast between President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic and how she and Joe Biden would approach it.