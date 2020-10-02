Pelosi: Trump put himself first by nixing virus aid

VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump is "putting himself first at the expense of the country" by halting negotiations over a new coronavirus aid package from Congress.

Pelosi said Tuesday that Trump "showed his true colors" in stopping the talks between congressional leaders and the White House that have been aimed at bringing some $2 trillion in new aid to fight the coronavirus.

The Democratic leader says by "walking away," Trump is "unwilling to crush the virus" and is abandoning the needs of children and other Americans.

Trump announced the move less than 24 hours after he returned to the White House from a three-day hospital stay while fighting his own bout with the coronavirus.

Pelosi says the White House is clearly in "disarray."

The speaker has been in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin trying to revive a massive new round of COVID-19 aid.