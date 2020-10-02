Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

Biden is game for in-person debate if it's safe

Updated 12:11PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says he's willing to go forward with an in-person debate later this month "if scientists say it's safe," even after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight to campaign in Florida, the Democratic presidential nominee declined to say Monday whether he believes the next presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, should be virtual.

Instead, he said he would "listen to the science" and that "if scientists say that it's safe, that distances are safe, then I think that's fine." Biden and Trump stood about 10 feet (3 meters) apart during the last debate, though neither wore a mask during the event. Trump tested positive for the virus just two days later and is hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Plans for the second debate are in question following Trump's diagnosis, and the development has already informed changes to the vice presidential debate. Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, will stand 12 feet (3.6 meters) apart, rather than the 7 feet (2 meters) originally planned.

