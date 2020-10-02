Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

Voter registration deadline is Monday in Tennessee

Updated 7:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

By Monday's deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com.

Or, they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Monday.

Early voting runs Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, Monday through Saturday.

Tennessee's deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Officials are urging voters to act earlier because completed ballots must be received by mail before Election Day polls close.

Voters can cast absentee ballots if they believe they, someone in their care or someone in their household has an underlying health condition that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19. Amid a lengthy court fight, the state said it would allow the qualification under its absentee voting excuses.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0