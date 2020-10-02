Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

Stocks end bumpy day lower after Trump's positive virus test

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower at the end of another bumpy day after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stocks did erase some of their early losses and still posted their first weekly gain in five weeks.

The S&P 500 fell 1%, after being down as much as 1.7% earlier.

Small-company stocks bucked the downward trend and ended higher. Even though more stocks rose than fell, major indexes were dragged lower by losses in big technology companies like Apple and Microsoft.

Airlines rose after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told them to stop furloughing workers because aid for them is imminent.

