Biden, Dems send well wishes to Trump

VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's praying for the president and hopes his testing positive for COVID-19 might be a "learning experience" about the virus.

"Let us all pray for the president's health," Pelosi said on MSNBC. She added, "This is tragic, It is very sad."

The speaker said she was tested out of caution and is awaiting results. But said warned against "brazen" behavior that allowed "something like this to happen"

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is wishing President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a "full and speedy recovery" after they contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Harris tweeted Friday that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are "keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts."

Harris is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas on Friday. It was not immediately clear whether those plans would change.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill "send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery" after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Friday morning tweet, he added, "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

It was not immediately clear whether the former vice president had been tested since appearing at Tuesday's presidential debate with Trump or whether he was taking any additional safety protocols. Trump and Biden did not shake hands during the debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.