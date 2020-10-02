VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

Virtual First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Business Pitch Competition: Tanque de Tiburones (Shark Tank). In Partnership with the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Participants will have the opportunity to hear from seasoned and successful entrepreneurs/investors and finance professionals to gain some valuable insight and some equally valuable feedback for their business idea or work in progress. 8-9 a.m. via Zoom. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

Main Street Festival

Downtown Gallatin’s Historic Square. Food, music and festivities for the whole family. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: 615 452-5692

24th annual Candlelight Cemetery Tour

Event benefiting the Sumner County Museum. 250 Cemetery Avenue, Gallatin. Theme: Commemorating Woman’s Suffrage 4-8 p.m. Fee: $12-$20. Rain or shine event. Tickets will be sold for a specific starting time. Information

OCT. 6-7

Hiring Event

Hire Dynamics will host HirePalooza with the goal of filling more than 150 positions manufacturing, contact centers, administrative and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 441 Sam Ridley, Smyrna. Information

THROUGH NOV. 8

Spooky Tours at the Hermitage

Guests can enjoy tours each Wednesday through Sunday beginning Sept. 16. Social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per hour will be in place. Masks will be required. Tours will be 7 and 9 p.m. Fee: $30 for Hermitage members and $35 for non-members. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online. 4580 Rachael’s Lane, Nashville. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

VIRTURAL Leads Exchange and Networking

Williamson County Chamber of Commerce. 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT.8

Talent Solutions Forum

Competency-Based Education and Upskilling Your Workforce. Attend the next Talent Solutions Forum to learn how competency-based education and apprenticeships add value to employers preparing, attracting and promoting its workforce. Columbia State Community, Nashville State Community College, and Lipscomb University will discuss the development and launch of a competency-based information technology credential, followed by ApprenticeshipTN for an overview of apprenticeships across industries and innovative programs and approaches by employers across the state. Fee: $5-$20, based on registration level. Webex link will be sent the day before the event. Information

Chamber Chat

As a way of leading, informing and supporting members, the Nashville Area Chamber is launching Chamber Chat, formerly known as Member Orientation! Making the most of your membership investment is important, as your business plays a key role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Join Webex to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Information

Leadership Public Education Information Session

Leadership Public Education is a six-month leadership development program empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to serve in community leadership positions impacting Metro Nashville Public Schools. Join LPE alumni and Scott Meltzer, director of talent solutions, virtually to learn more about the program, applying for the next cohort starting January 2021, the elected, appointed, and volunteer positions participants pursue afterward, and Q&A. 3-4 p.m. Pre-registration is required. A confirmation email will be sent the day before with a link to join via Webex. Information

Musicians Corner Virtual Sundown Series

Enjoy Musicians Corner with a live virtual concert each Thursday night through October. Shows will be live on Facebook and YouTube. 8 p.m. Each live video will include performances by Musicians Corner favorites. Scott Mulvahill will perform October. Additional dates:

Oct. 15: Jill Andrews

Oct. 22: Bre Kennedy

Oct. 29: Amythyst Kiak

Information