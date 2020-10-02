Home > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020
Virtual First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Business Pitch Competition: Tanque de Tiburones (Shark Tank). In Partnership with the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Participants will have the opportunity to hear from seasoned and successful entrepreneurs/investors and finance professionals to gain some valuable insight and some equally valuable feedback for their business idea or work in progress. 8-9 a.m. via Zoom. Information
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
Main Street Festival
Downtown Gallatin’s Historic Square. Food, music and festivities for the whole family. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: 615 452-5692
24th annual Candlelight Cemetery Tour
Event benefiting the Sumner County Museum. 250 Cemetery Avenue, Gallatin. Theme: Commemorating Woman’s Suffrage 4-8 p.m. Fee: $12-$20. Rain or shine event. Tickets will be sold for a specific starting time. Information
OCT. 6-7
Hiring Event
Hire Dynamics will host HirePalooza with the goal of filling more than 150 positions manufacturing, contact centers, administrative and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 441 Sam Ridley, Smyrna. Information
THROUGH NOV. 8
Spooky Tours at the Hermitage
Guests can enjoy tours each Wednesday through Sunday beginning Sept. 16. Social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per hour will be in place. Masks will be required. Tours will be 7 and 9 p.m. Fee: $30 for Hermitage members and $35 for non-members. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online. 4580 Rachael’s Lane, Nashville. Information
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
VIRTURAL Leads Exchange and Networking
Williamson County Chamber of Commerce. 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, OCT.8
Talent Solutions Forum
Competency-Based Education and Upskilling Your Workforce. Attend the next Talent Solutions Forum to learn how competency-based education and apprenticeships add value to employers preparing, attracting and promoting its workforce. Columbia State Community, Nashville State Community College, and Lipscomb University will discuss the development and launch of a competency-based information technology credential, followed by ApprenticeshipTN for an overview of apprenticeships across industries and innovative programs and approaches by employers across the state. Fee: $5-$20, based on registration level. Webex link will be sent the day before the event. Information
Chamber Chat
As a way of leading, informing and supporting members, the Nashville Area Chamber is launching Chamber Chat, formerly known as Member Orientation! Making the most of your membership investment is important, as your business plays a key role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Join Webex to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Information
Leadership Public Education Information Session
Leadership Public Education is a six-month leadership development program empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to serve in community leadership positions impacting Metro Nashville Public Schools. Join LPE alumni and Scott Meltzer, director of talent solutions, virtually to learn more about the program, applying for the next cohort starting January 2021, the elected, appointed, and volunteer positions participants pursue afterward, and Q&A. 3-4 p.m. Pre-registration is required. A confirmation email will be sent the day before with a link to join via Webex. Information
Musicians Corner Virtual Sundown Series
Enjoy Musicians Corner with a live virtual concert each Thursday night through October. Shows will be live on Facebook and YouTube. 8 p.m. Each live video will include performances by Musicians Corner favorites. Scott Mulvahill will perform October. Additional dates:
Oct. 15: Jill Andrews
Oct. 22: Bre Kennedy
Oct. 29: Amythyst Kiak
Information