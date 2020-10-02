Pilgrimage Festival announces 2021 dates

VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival producers have scheduled the next event for Sept. 25-26 following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, in support of local musicians, the festival announced it has launched a special vintage merchandise sale on the website for a limited time with net proceeds to benefit MusiCares.

Pilgrimage, founded in 2015, was nominated in 2019 by Pollstar as one of the nation’s best small festivals. Past headliners have included Wilco, Willie Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Mavis Staples, Beck, Chris Stapleton, The Killers, Avett Brothers, Hall & Oates and Steven Tyler.

Information: pilgrimagefestival.com.

Pinnacle remains top Nashville-area bank

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. grew local deposits in the Nashville area by more than 38% in a single year to $13.8 billion. That’s an increase of $3.8 billion year-over-year in the Nashville metropolitan statistical area, which includes Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford counties.

As people and businesses sought more liquidity in the face of economic turbulence, nearly every bank in the market saw a significant increase in deposit totals. Still, Pinnacle’s growth rate was the highest among top 10 banks in the Nashville MSA.

Firmwide, Pinnacle saw 32% deposit growth year-over-year to $25.8 billion. This snapshot of deposit numbers as of June 30 comes from data released this month by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The firm now holds 16.95% of all deposit market share in the Nashville MSA, up 1.48 percentage points from 2019 and just ahead of national banking behemoth Bank of America. Statewide in Tennessee, Pinnace grew deposits by $5.1 billion, or 37.5%, for $18.6 billion, which represents 9.65% of deposits held in banks in the state of Tennessee.

Low density draws Nashville newcomers

U.S. cities, including Nashville, with lower population density are seeing large increases in relocation interest compared to last year.

Austin, Portland and Denver are also among the cities experiencing the greatest increases, data from the moving company booking website moveBuddha.com shows.

Ryan Carrigan, co-founder and CEO of moveBuddha.com, says, “Since mid-March, Austin has seen a 211% increase in people looking to move there compared to last year. Austin also ranks 178th in the country in population density.

“Nashville, Portland and Denver, also relatively low-density cities, all saw relocation interest increase by over 100%.”

moveBuddha.com, a moving company booking website, just released new data suggesting cities with lower population densities are becoming significantly more popular because of the pandemic.

Nashville sports fans get new audio network

440 Media is launching 440 Sports, an on-demand audio sports network for Nashville sports fans.

440 Sports says it will offer fans an entire line-up of in-depth sports programming covering all of their favorite teams – the Nashville Predators, the Tennessee Titans, the SEC, Nashville SC, college basketball and the NBA.

440 Sports is launching four new original podcasts: The 440, The Gold Standard, Fringe Element and Lamestream Sports.

“Nashville sports fans have been underserved by this city’s sports media for far too long,” owner and host Braden Gall says. “440 Sports allows sports fans to pick and choose what they care about and listen whenever they want.”

“The 440” is a daily podcast designed to serve up the biggest and most important sports stories in Nashville in less than 10 minutes. It will be delivered Monday-Friday by 4:40 a.m. and be hosted by Gall.

“The Gold Standard” is a weekly Nashville Predators podcast hosted by Gall and The Athletic’s Adam Vingan.

“Fringe Element” is a weekly SEC football show hosted by Gall and Erin Dugan.

“Lamestream Sports” is a weekly show about Nashville sports media and business. Steve Cavendish joins Gall to discuss the challenges of the modern media landscape that sports fans must traverse in Nashville.

Along with four brand-new original programs, 440 Sports is announcing a partnership with Broadway Sports Media. “Football and Other F-Words” along with “Music City Audible” and the “Homerun Throwback” podcasts are now being distributed exclusively through the 440 Sports network.

440 Sports is also partnering with VandySports.com to make sure Commodores fans continue to get the best possible coverage from Chris Lee and his show “VandySports Podcast.’’

STEAM festival to offer 100 events

The fourth annual Tennessee STEAM Festival will be held Oct. 9-18 with more than 100 events and activities planned statewide.

The Festival, dedicated to science, technology, engineering, art and math, was founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring and incorporates outdoor and virtual events hosted by a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions. A complete listing of activities is available at TNsteam.org.

“The Tennessee STEAM Festival will look a little different this year in order to accommodate social distancing, but it still offers Tennesseans fun ways to engage with science, technology, engineering, art and math,” says Discovery Center CEO Tara MacDougall. “The Festival is focused on promoting lifelong learning and on helping everyone better understand the world around them.’’

This year the Festival’s honorary chair is William Schaffner, M.D., epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University. Schaffner is often seen on national news programs talking about public health issues such as pandemics and the coronavirus.

He will present, “Vaccines in the Time of Covid,’’ in a virtual format.

Festival spotlights live Nashville music event

iHeartMedia has announced the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One, originally set for May 2 in Austin, will now be a virtual streaming and on-air radio special Oct. 23.

The event, recorded live on one stage in Nashville, will stream exclusively on livexlive.com and broadcast live across iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations in local markets and at iHeartRadio.com Oct. 23, 7 p.m. CDT.

Scheduled performers include Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Morgan Evans, Gabby Barrett and Bobby Bones.

iHeartCountry has more than 150 country stations across the U.S. reaching more than 106 million country music listeners per month on broadcast alone, making it the largest country broadcast radio group in America.