Nashville, Middle Tennessee private school listings

VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020

Related Articles Pandemic flight lifts private enrollment

All tuition prices are for the 2020-21 academic school year unless otherwise noted. Tuition prices are subject to change. Additional fees, payment plans and other programs such as need-based financial aid, tuition breaks for siblings or religious affiliation or other types of aid are not included.

Enrollment totals are estimated from the previous year due to fluctuations from COVID-19. Contact individual schools for most accurate information.

Davidson County

Abintra Montessori School

914 Davidson Drive, Nashville

615 352-4317

Year founded: 1981

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 136

Type: Montessori

Tuition: Lower School, $13,828; Upper School, $15,404

Akiva School of Nashville

809 Percy Warner Blvd., Nashville

615 356-1850

Year founded: 1954

Grade levels: K-6

Enrollment: 74

Type: Coeducational Jewish

Day School

Tuition: $13,910

Casa Dei Montessori

7646 Highway 70 S., Nashville

615 673-8000

Year founded: 1998

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 30

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: $9,450/5 days

*Offering home-school enrichment program

Children’s House of Nashville

3404 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 298-5647

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 72

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: PK $12,130; K $13,711

Children First Montessori

1710 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville

615 292-9938

Year founded: 2003

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 93

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: Infant $13,640; Toddler $13,300; Primary $11,860; Elementary $12,100

Christ The King School

3105 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 292-9465

Year founded: 1937

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 258

Type: Coeducational Roman Catholic School

Tuition: $9,800

Christ Presbyterian Academy

2323A Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville

615 373-9550

Year founded: 1985

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 1,290

Type: Coeducational Presbyterian Day School

Tuition: PK $9,445; Elementary $15,450; Middle $20,040; High School $20,630

The Covenant School

33 Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville

615 467-2313

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 187

Type: Coeducational Presbyterian Day School

Tuition: PK $9,950; K-6 $14,480

Davidson Academy

1414 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville

615 860-5300

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 763

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK/K $11,825; 1-4 $13,045; 5-6 $13,295; 7-8 $13,675; Upper $13,825

Donelson Christian Academy

300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville

615 883-2926

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 818

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $205/per week; K $9,665; 1-5 $11,271; 6-8 $12,770; 9-12 $13,316

The Edison School

610 West Old Hickory, Nashville

615 431-5637

Year founded: 2012

Grade levels: K-9

Enrollment: 56

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: $13,500

Ensworth School

Lower/Middle School Campus

211 Ensworth Ave., Nashville

615 383-0661

Grade levels: K-8

The Ensworth School

High School Campus

7401 Highway 100, Nashville

615 301-5400

Grade levels: 9-12

Year founded: Ensworth Ave. campus: 1958; Highway 100 campus: 2004

Enrollment: 1,156

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: Lower $24,510; Middle $29,780; Upper $33,420

Ezell-Harding Christian School

574 Bell Road, Antioch

615 367-0532

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 392

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK-K $9,995; 1-5 $10,129; 6-8 $10,848; 9-12 $11,377

Father Ryan High School

700 Norwood Drive, Nashville

615 383-4200

Year founded: 1925

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 945

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $19,645

Franklin Road Academy

4700 Franklin Pike, Nashville

615 832-8845

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 717

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $12,450; K-4 $20,840; Grades 5-8 $25,160; Grades 9-12 $26,570

Goodpasture Christian School

619 W. Due West Ave., Madison

615 868-2600

Year founded: 1965

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 1,005

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK-4 $12,450; 5-8 $12,900; 9-12 $13,152

Green Hills Child Development

3420 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 383-3373

Year founded: 2011

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 76

Type: Coeducational Christian Preschool

Tuition: $5,075- $6,275/semester

Harding Academy

170 Windsor Drive, Nashville

615 356-5510

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 517

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: PK $12,500; K-5 $21,295; Grades 6-8 $22,295

Harpeth Hall School

3801 Hobbs Road, Nashville

615 297-9543

Year founded: 1951 (evolved from Ward Seminary in 1865)

Grade levels: 5-12

Enrollment: 689

Type: Girls’ Day School

Tuition: Middle school $30,385; Upper school $30,915

Holy Rosary Academy

190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville

615 883-1108

Year founded: 1954

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 348

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: PK-K $7,650; K-8: $8,810

Holy Trinity Montessori

8131 Old Harding Pike

615 779-6309

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 82

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: Toddler $11,350; PK $9,850; Elementary $9,850; Middle $11,350

Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy

4479 Jackson Road, Whites Creek

615 876-7291

Year founded: 2009 in Madison, moved in 2014

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 182

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K-6 $8,700; 7-12 $9,010

Lighthouse Christian School

5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch

615 331-6286

Year founded: 1979

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 571

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $6,995

Linden Waldorf School

3201 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

615 354-0270

Year founded: 1990

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 204

Type: Coeducational Waldorf Day School

Tuition: PK $11,800; Grades 1-8 $16,850

Lipscomb Academy

Upper: 3901 Granny White Pike, Nashville

Lower: 4517 Granny White Pike, Nashville

615 966-1600

Year founded: 1891

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 1,224

Type: Coeducational College Prep Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $13,622; Elementary: $15,684; Middle and High $17,169

Madison Academy

100 Academy Road, Madison

615 865-4055

Year founded: 1904

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 90

Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist High School

Tuition: $10,800

Montgomery Bell Academy

4001 Harding Road, Nashville

615 298-5514

Year founded: 1867

Grade levels: 7-12

Enrollment: 809

Type: Boys’ Independent Day School

Tuition: $29,500

Montessori Centre

4608 Granny White Pike, Nashville

615 373-0897

Year founded: 1963

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 135

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: PK $13,310; K $1,200

Montessori East

801 Porter Road, Nashville

615 226-4588

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 74

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: Toddler $15,922; PK $10,723; Elementary $11,180

Montessori School of Donelson

2525 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

615 316-5667

Year founded: 2014

Grade levels: PK

Enrollment: 65

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: Toddler $13,450; PK $10,050

Music City Montessori

3028 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

615 953-4023

Year founded: 2020

Grade levels: PK-5

Enrollment: 87

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: $1,000/per month

Nashville Christian School

7555 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

615 356-5600

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 1,200

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K-1 $10,135; 2-5 $11,400; 6-8 $11,945; 9-12 $12,295

Nashville International Academy

7335 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

615 352-5903

Year founded: 1995

Grade levels: PK-10

Enrollment: 105

Type: Independent College Preparatory Muslim School

Tuition: $5,500

NIA House Montessori

620 N. First St., Nashville

615 913-4774

Year founded: 2013

Grade levels: PK-5

Enrollment: 87

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: PK $9,279; K $8,090; 1-5 $9,517

The Oak Hill School

4815 Franklin Road, Nashville

615 297-6544

Year founded: 1961

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 508

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: PK $11,670; K-6 $19,630

Overbrook School

4210 Harding Road, Nashville

615 292-5134

Year founded: 1936

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 303

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: PK $8,500; 1-8 $14,815

Saint Ann School

5105 Charlotte Ave., Nashville

615 269-0568

Year founded: 1921

Grade levels: K-8

Enrollment: 191

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $9,946

St. Bernard Academy

2304 Bernard Ave., Nashville

615 385-0440

Year founded: 1866

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 357

Type: Independent Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $13,670

St. Cecilia Academy

4210 Harding Pike, Nashville

615 298-4525

Year founded: 1860

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 256

Type: Girls’ Catholic Day School

Tuition: $18,950

St. Clement Christian Academy

476 McMurray Drive, Nashville

615 333-9281

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 216

Type: Coeducational Coptic Orthodox Day School

Tuition: PK $4,000-$6,000, K-8 $6,500

St. Edward Elementary School

190 Thompson Lane, Nashville

615 833-5770

Year founded: 1952

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 330

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: PK $7,520; K-8 $7,160

Saint Henry Elementary School

6401 Harding Pike, Nashville

615 352-1328

Year founded: 1957

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 699

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $8,771

Saint Joseph School

1225 Gallatin Pike, Madison

615 865-1491

Year founded: 1953

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 316

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $9,455

St. Paul Christian Academy

5033 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

615 269-4751

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 342

Type: Coeducational Interdenominational Day School

Tuition: PK $13,995; K-6 $19,145

St. Pius X Classical Academy

2750 Tucker Road, Nashville

615 255-2049

Year founded: 1959

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 72

Type: Coeducational Catholic Classical Day School

Tuition: $6,077

Templeton Academy

631 Second Ave., Nashville

615 601-0893

Year founded: 2019

Grade levels: 5-12

Enrollment: 77

Type: Independent Coeducational Day School

Tuition: $15,550

University School of Nashville

2000 Edgehill Ave., Nashville

615 321-8000

Year founded: 1915 (Peabody Demonstration, 1975 as USN)

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 1,083

Type: Independent Coeducational Non-Sectarian Day School

Tuition: Lower $21,624; Middle $24,628; High $26,832

Maury County

Columbia Academy

1101 W. Seventh St., Columbia

931 388-5363

Columbia Academy at Spring Hill

756 Beechcroft Road, Spring Hill

931 486-1002

Year founded: 1979

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 955

Type: Church of Christ

Tuition: PK-K $7,750; 1-3 $8,010; 4-6 $8,360; 7-9 $9,070; 10-12 $9,370

Spring Hill Christian Academy

2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill

615 392-0088

Year founded: 2004

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 54

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School

Tuition: K $4,150; 1-6: $6,150; 7-12: $6,250

Zion Christian Academy

6901 Old Zion Road, Columbia

Lower: 931 381-3228

Upper: 931 388-5731

Year founded: 1839 (1979 under current name)

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 434

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $5,859; K $6,944; 1-5 $8,562; 6-8 $9,150; 9-12 $9,300

Robertson County

Christian Community Schools

506 Hester Drive, White House

615 672-6949

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 346

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $6,875

Dayspring Academy

2838 Heights Circle Drive, Greenbrier

615 672-9650

Year founded: 2006

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 186

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $5,200

Pleasant View Christian

160 Hicks Edgen Road, Pleasant View

615 746-8555

Year founded: 1977

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 310

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $5,800

South Haven Christian School

112 Academy Drive, Springfield

615 384-5073

Year founded: 1986

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 300

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $5,100

Rutherford County

Bambini Village Montessori Preschool

2378 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro

615 962-7066

Year founded: 2008

Grade levels: PK-K

Enrollment: 32

Type: Montessori Preschool

Tuition: $8,500

Bill Rice Christian Academy

627 Bill Rice Ranch Road, Murfreesboro

615 893-2767

Year founded: 1993

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 145

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $3,950

Cedar Hall School

3552 Rock Springs Midland Road, Christiana

615 893-4015

Year founded: 1991

Grade levels: 3-8

Enrollment: 34

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: $7,200

Community Christian Day School

185 Enon Springs Road W., Smyrna

615 220-2237

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 88

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K-6 $6,840

Franklin Road Christian School

3124 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro

615 890-0894

Year founded: 1974

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 520

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $5,000; K-12 $4,800

Lancaster Christian Academy

150 Soccer Way, Smyrna

615 223-0451

Year founded: 1997

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 537

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $9,500

Middle TN Christian School

100 E. MTCS Road, Murfreesboro

615 893-0601

Year founded: 1960

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 721

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $10,275

Providence Christian Academy

410 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro

615 904-0902

Year founded: 1997

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 575

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $6,800; K $8,150; 1-12 $11,400

Redeemer Classical Academy

1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro

615 904-0350

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 113

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School

Tuition: K $5,675; 1-12 $9,255

St. Rose of Lima Catholic School

1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro

615 893-1843

Year founded: 1953

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 317

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $8,360

Sumner County

Hendersonville Christian Academy

260 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville

615 824-1550

Year founded: 1977

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 125

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $9,745

Hendersonville Montessori Academy

162 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville

615 264-3401

Year founded: 1992

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 50

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: PK-K $10,555; 1-6 $10,710

Highland Academy

211 Highland Circle Drive, Portland

615 325-2036

Year founded: 1945

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 84

Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist Boarding School

Tuition: $10,220; $17,720 (with room and board)

Highland Elementary School

234 Highland Circle Drive, Portland

615 325-3184

Year founded: 1907

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 75

Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist Day School

Tuition: Must contact school for details

Metro Christian Academy

322 East Cedar St., Goodlettsville

615 859-1184

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 166

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K-5 $4,800; 6-12 $5,000

Pope John Paul II High School

117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville

615 822-2375

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: 9-12

Enrollment: 585

Type: Coeducational Catholic High School

Tuition: $16,900

Portland Montessori Academy

613 College St., Portland

615 323-1065

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: PK-5

Enrollment: 56

Type: Coeducational Christian Montessori School

Tuition: $4,800

St. John Vianney Catholic School

501 N. Water Ave., Gallatin

615 230-7048

Year founded: 2003

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 106

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $8,970

Sumner Academy

464 Nichols Lane, Gallatin

615 452-1914

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 149

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: PK $7,280; K $8,840; 1-8 $11,934

Williamson County

Battle Ground Academy

Lower: 150 Franklin Road, Franklin

615 567-2002

Middle, Upper: 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin

Middle: 615 567-9013

Upper: 615 567-8513

Year founded: 1889

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 781

Type: Coeducational Independent Day School

Tuition: Lower $19,600; Middle $24,400; Upper $25,350

Benton Hall Academy

5555 Franklin Pike, Nashville

615 649-5591

Year founded: 1977

Grade levels: 3-12

Enrollment: 130

Type: Coeducational Individual Education Day School

Tuition: $16,565

Brentwood Academy

219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood

615 523-0611

Year founded: 1969

Grade levels: 6-12

Enrollment: 740

Type: Coeducational Independent Christian Prep School

Tuition: $27,930

The Classical Academy of Franklin

810 Del Rio Pike, Franklin

615 790-8556

Year founded: 2010

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 136

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $5,950; K-12 $8,150

Creek Wood Academy

100 Creekstone Blvd., Franklin

615 790-3331

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: PK

Enrollment: 140

Type: Coeducational Preschool

Tuition: $285-$340/week

Currey Ingram Academy

6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood

615 507-3173

Year founded: 1968

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 318

Type: Coeducational Day and Boarding School

Tuition: K-12 $43,180; $69,000 (with room and board)

Franklin Christian Academy

818 Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin

615 599-9229

Year founded: 2004

Grade levels: 5-12

Enrollment: 198

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: Grades 5-6 $11,400; 7-12 $12,750

Franklin Classical School

408 Church St., Franklin

615 528-3777

Year founded: 1992

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 169

Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School

Tuition: K-6 $8,545; 7-8 $6,870; 9-10 $7,215; 11 $7,585; 12 $7,850

Grace Christian Academy

3729 Southall Road, Franklin

615 591-3017

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 702

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $5,125; K-5 $9,650; 6-12 $12,990

Montessori Academy

100 Montessori Drive, Brentwood

615 833-3610

Year founded: 1967

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 281

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: 1-8 $12,550; 9-12 $12,800

Montessori School of Franklin

244 Noah Drive, Franklin

615 794-0567

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 74

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: PK $10,050; K $9,000, 1-6 $10,600

New Hope Academy

1820 Downs Blvd., Franklin

615 595-0324

Year founded: 1991

Grade levels: PK-6

Enrollment: 210

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $12,975

St. Matthew School

533 Sneed Road W., Franklin

615 662-4044

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-8

Enrollment: 450

Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School

Tuition: $10,009

Spring Hill Christian Academy

2001 Campbell Station Parkway B8, Spring Hill

615 392-0088

Year founded: 2004

Grade levels: K-12

Enrollment: 51

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: K $4,150; 1-6 $6,150; 7-12 $6,250

Thales Academy

3835 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

615 538-0649

Year founded: 2020

Grade levels: K-3

Enrollment: NA

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $5,300

Wilson County

Cedars Preparatory Academy

410 W. Main St., Lebanon

615 547-4612

Year founded: 2010

Grade levels: PK-5

Enrollment: 148

Type: Coeducational Day School

Tuition: PK $8,124; K-5 $9,124

Friendship Christian School

5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon

615 449-1573

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 501

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK $8,775; K $10,660; 1-5 $11,490; 6-12 $11,850

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet

615 758-2427

Year founded: 1979

Grade levels: PK-12

Enrollment: 485

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: PK-5 $8,500; 6-12 $9,400

Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy

9695 Lebanon Road #210, Mt. Juliet

615 758-0819

Year founded: 2007

Grade levels: K-5

Enrollment: 47

Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School

Tuition: Must contact school