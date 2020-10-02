VOL. 44 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 2, 2020
Nashville, Middle Tennessee private school listings
Updated 8:52AM
All tuition prices are for the 2020-21 academic school year unless otherwise noted. Tuition prices are subject to change. Additional fees, payment plans and other programs such as need-based financial aid, tuition breaks for siblings or religious affiliation or other types of aid are not included.
Enrollment totals are estimated from the previous year due to fluctuations from COVID-19. Contact individual schools for most accurate information.
Davidson County
Abintra Montessori School
914 Davidson Drive, Nashville
615 352-4317
Year founded: 1981
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 136
Type: Montessori
Tuition: Lower School, $13,828; Upper School, $15,404
Akiva School of Nashville
809 Percy Warner Blvd., Nashville
615 356-1850
Year founded: 1954
Grade levels: K-6
Enrollment: 74
Type: Coeducational Jewish
Day School
Tuition: $13,910
Casa Dei Montessori
7646 Highway 70 S., Nashville
615 673-8000
Year founded: 1998
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 30
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: $9,450/5 days
*Offering home-school enrichment program
Children’s House of Nashville
3404 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 298-5647
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 72
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: PK $12,130; K $13,711
Children First Montessori
1710 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville
615 292-9938
Year founded: 2003
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 93
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: Infant $13,640; Toddler $13,300; Primary $11,860; Elementary $12,100
Christ The King School
3105 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 292-9465
Year founded: 1937
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 258
Type: Coeducational Roman Catholic School
Tuition: $9,800
Christ Presbyterian Academy
2323A Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville
615 373-9550
Year founded: 1985
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 1,290
Type: Coeducational Presbyterian Day School
Tuition: PK $9,445; Elementary $15,450; Middle $20,040; High School $20,630
The Covenant School
33 Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville
615 467-2313
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 187
Type: Coeducational Presbyterian Day School
Tuition: PK $9,950; K-6 $14,480
Davidson Academy
1414 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville
615 860-5300
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 763
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK/K $11,825; 1-4 $13,045; 5-6 $13,295; 7-8 $13,675; Upper $13,825
Donelson Christian Academy
300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville
615 883-2926
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 818
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $205/per week; K $9,665; 1-5 $11,271; 6-8 $12,770; 9-12 $13,316
The Edison School
610 West Old Hickory, Nashville
615 431-5637
Year founded: 2012
Grade levels: K-9
Enrollment: 56
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: $13,500
Ensworth School
Lower/Middle School Campus
211 Ensworth Ave., Nashville
615 383-0661
Grade levels: K-8
The Ensworth School
High School Campus
7401 Highway 100, Nashville
615 301-5400
Grade levels: 9-12
Year founded: Ensworth Ave. campus: 1958; Highway 100 campus: 2004
Enrollment: 1,156
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: Lower $24,510; Middle $29,780; Upper $33,420
Ezell-Harding Christian School
574 Bell Road, Antioch
615 367-0532
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 392
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK-K $9,995; 1-5 $10,129; 6-8 $10,848; 9-12 $11,377
Father Ryan High School
700 Norwood Drive, Nashville
615 383-4200
Year founded: 1925
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 945
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $19,645
Franklin Road Academy
4700 Franklin Pike, Nashville
615 832-8845
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 717
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $12,450; K-4 $20,840; Grades 5-8 $25,160; Grades 9-12 $26,570
Goodpasture Christian School
619 W. Due West Ave., Madison
615 868-2600
Year founded: 1965
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 1,005
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK-4 $12,450; 5-8 $12,900; 9-12 $13,152
Green Hills Child Development
3420 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 383-3373
Year founded: 2011
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 76
Type: Coeducational Christian Preschool
Tuition: $5,075- $6,275/semester
Harding Academy
170 Windsor Drive, Nashville
615 356-5510
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 517
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: PK $12,500; K-5 $21,295; Grades 6-8 $22,295
Harpeth Hall School
3801 Hobbs Road, Nashville
615 297-9543
Year founded: 1951 (evolved from Ward Seminary in 1865)
Grade levels: 5-12
Enrollment: 689
Type: Girls’ Day School
Tuition: Middle school $30,385; Upper school $30,915
Holy Rosary Academy
190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville
615 883-1108
Year founded: 1954
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 348
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: PK-K $7,650; K-8: $8,810
Holy Trinity Montessori
8131 Old Harding Pike
615 779-6309
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 82
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: Toddler $11,350; PK $9,850; Elementary $9,850; Middle $11,350
Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy
4479 Jackson Road, Whites Creek
615 876-7291
Year founded: 2009 in Madison, moved in 2014
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 182
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K-6 $8,700; 7-12 $9,010
Lighthouse Christian School
5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch
615 331-6286
Year founded: 1979
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 571
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $6,995
Linden Waldorf School
3201 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
615 354-0270
Year founded: 1990
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 204
Type: Coeducational Waldorf Day School
Tuition: PK $11,800; Grades 1-8 $16,850
Lipscomb Academy
Upper: 3901 Granny White Pike, Nashville
Lower: 4517 Granny White Pike, Nashville
615 966-1600
Year founded: 1891
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 1,224
Type: Coeducational College Prep Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $13,622; Elementary: $15,684; Middle and High $17,169
Madison Academy
100 Academy Road, Madison
615 865-4055
Year founded: 1904
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 90
Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist High School
Tuition: $10,800
Montgomery Bell Academy
4001 Harding Road, Nashville
615 298-5514
Year founded: 1867
Grade levels: 7-12
Enrollment: 809
Type: Boys’ Independent Day School
Tuition: $29,500
Montessori Centre
4608 Granny White Pike, Nashville
615 373-0897
Year founded: 1963
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 135
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: PK $13,310; K $1,200
Montessori East
801 Porter Road, Nashville
615 226-4588
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 74
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: Toddler $15,922; PK $10,723; Elementary $11,180
Montessori School of Donelson
2525 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
615 316-5667
Year founded: 2014
Grade levels: PK
Enrollment: 65
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: Toddler $13,450; PK $10,050
Music City Montessori
3028 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
615 953-4023
Year founded: 2020
Grade levels: PK-5
Enrollment: 87
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: $1,000/per month
Nashville Christian School
7555 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
615 356-5600
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 1,200
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K-1 $10,135; 2-5 $11,400; 6-8 $11,945; 9-12 $12,295
Nashville International Academy
7335 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
615 352-5903
Year founded: 1995
Grade levels: PK-10
Enrollment: 105
Type: Independent College Preparatory Muslim School
Tuition: $5,500
NIA House Montessori
620 N. First St., Nashville
615 913-4774
Year founded: 2013
Grade levels: PK-5
Enrollment: 87
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: PK $9,279; K $8,090; 1-5 $9,517
The Oak Hill School
4815 Franklin Road, Nashville
615 297-6544
Year founded: 1961
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 508
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: PK $11,670; K-6 $19,630
Overbrook School
4210 Harding Road, Nashville
615 292-5134
Year founded: 1936
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 303
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: PK $8,500; 1-8 $14,815
Saint Ann School
5105 Charlotte Ave., Nashville
615 269-0568
Year founded: 1921
Grade levels: K-8
Enrollment: 191
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $9,946
St. Bernard Academy
2304 Bernard Ave., Nashville
615 385-0440
Year founded: 1866
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 357
Type: Independent Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $13,670
St. Cecilia Academy
4210 Harding Pike, Nashville
615 298-4525
Year founded: 1860
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 256
Type: Girls’ Catholic Day School
Tuition: $18,950
St. Clement Christian Academy
476 McMurray Drive, Nashville
615 333-9281
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 216
Type: Coeducational Coptic Orthodox Day School
Tuition: PK $4,000-$6,000, K-8 $6,500
St. Edward Elementary School
190 Thompson Lane, Nashville
615 833-5770
Year founded: 1952
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 330
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: PK $7,520; K-8 $7,160
Saint Henry Elementary School
6401 Harding Pike, Nashville
615 352-1328
Year founded: 1957
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 699
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $8,771
Saint Joseph School
1225 Gallatin Pike, Madison
615 865-1491
Year founded: 1953
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 316
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $9,455
St. Paul Christian Academy
5033 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
615 269-4751
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 342
Type: Coeducational Interdenominational Day School
Tuition: PK $13,995; K-6 $19,145
St. Pius X Classical Academy
2750 Tucker Road, Nashville
615 255-2049
Year founded: 1959
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 72
Type: Coeducational Catholic Classical Day School
Tuition: $6,077
Templeton Academy
631 Second Ave., Nashville
615 601-0893
Year founded: 2019
Grade levels: 5-12
Enrollment: 77
Type: Independent Coeducational Day School
Tuition: $15,550
University School of Nashville
2000 Edgehill Ave., Nashville
615 321-8000
Year founded: 1915 (Peabody Demonstration, 1975 as USN)
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 1,083
Type: Independent Coeducational Non-Sectarian Day School
Tuition: Lower $21,624; Middle $24,628; High $26,832
Maury County
Columbia Academy
1101 W. Seventh St., Columbia
931 388-5363
Columbia Academy at Spring Hill
756 Beechcroft Road, Spring Hill
931 486-1002
Year founded: 1979
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 955
Type: Church of Christ
Tuition: PK-K $7,750; 1-3 $8,010; 4-6 $8,360; 7-9 $9,070; 10-12 $9,370
Spring Hill Christian Academy
2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill
615 392-0088
Year founded: 2004
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 54
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School
Tuition: K $4,150; 1-6: $6,150; 7-12: $6,250
Zion Christian Academy
6901 Old Zion Road, Columbia
Lower: 931 381-3228
Upper: 931 388-5731
Year founded: 1839 (1979 under current name)
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 434
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $5,859; K $6,944; 1-5 $8,562; 6-8 $9,150; 9-12 $9,300
Robertson County
Christian Community Schools
506 Hester Drive, White House
615 672-6949
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 346
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $6,875
Dayspring Academy
2838 Heights Circle Drive, Greenbrier
615 672-9650
Year founded: 2006
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 186
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $5,200
Pleasant View Christian
160 Hicks Edgen Road, Pleasant View
615 746-8555
Year founded: 1977
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 310
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $5,800
South Haven Christian School
112 Academy Drive, Springfield
615 384-5073
Year founded: 1986
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 300
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $5,100
Rutherford County
Bambini Village Montessori Preschool
2378 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro
615 962-7066
Year founded: 2008
Grade levels: PK-K
Enrollment: 32
Type: Montessori Preschool
Tuition: $8,500
Bill Rice Christian Academy
627 Bill Rice Ranch Road, Murfreesboro
615 893-2767
Year founded: 1993
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 145
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $3,950
Cedar Hall School
3552 Rock Springs Midland Road, Christiana
615 893-4015
Year founded: 1991
Grade levels: 3-8
Enrollment: 34
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: $7,200
Community Christian Day School
185 Enon Springs Road W., Smyrna
615 220-2237
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 88
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K-6 $6,840
Franklin Road Christian School
3124 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro
615 890-0894
Year founded: 1974
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 520
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $5,000; K-12 $4,800
Lancaster Christian Academy
150 Soccer Way, Smyrna
615 223-0451
Year founded: 1997
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 537
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $9,500
Middle TN Christian School
100 E. MTCS Road, Murfreesboro
615 893-0601
Year founded: 1960
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 721
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $10,275
Providence Christian Academy
410 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro
615 904-0902
Year founded: 1997
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 575
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $6,800; K $8,150; 1-12 $11,400
Redeemer Classical Academy
1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro
615 904-0350
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 113
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School
Tuition: K $5,675; 1-12 $9,255
St. Rose of Lima Catholic School
1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro
615 893-1843
Year founded: 1953
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 317
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $8,360
Sumner County
Hendersonville Christian Academy
260 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville
615 824-1550
Year founded: 1977
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 125
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $9,745
Hendersonville Montessori Academy
162 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville
615 264-3401
Year founded: 1992
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 50
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: PK-K $10,555; 1-6 $10,710
Highland Academy
211 Highland Circle Drive, Portland
615 325-2036
Year founded: 1945
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 84
Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist Boarding School
Tuition: $10,220; $17,720 (with room and board)
Highland Elementary School
234 Highland Circle Drive, Portland
615 325-3184
Year founded: 1907
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 75
Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist Day School
Tuition: Must contact school for details
Metro Christian Academy
322 East Cedar St., Goodlettsville
615 859-1184
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 166
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K-5 $4,800; 6-12 $5,000
Pope John Paul II High School
117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville
615 822-2375
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: 9-12
Enrollment: 585
Type: Coeducational Catholic High School
Tuition: $16,900
Portland Montessori Academy
613 College St., Portland
615 323-1065
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: PK-5
Enrollment: 56
Type: Coeducational Christian Montessori School
Tuition: $4,800
St. John Vianney Catholic School
501 N. Water Ave., Gallatin
615 230-7048
Year founded: 2003
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 106
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $8,970
Sumner Academy
464 Nichols Lane, Gallatin
615 452-1914
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 149
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: PK $7,280; K $8,840; 1-8 $11,934
Williamson County
Battle Ground Academy
Lower: 150 Franklin Road, Franklin
615 567-2002
Middle, Upper: 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin
Middle: 615 567-9013
Upper: 615 567-8513
Year founded: 1889
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 781
Type: Coeducational Independent Day School
Tuition: Lower $19,600; Middle $24,400; Upper $25,350
Benton Hall Academy
5555 Franklin Pike, Nashville
615 649-5591
Year founded: 1977
Grade levels: 3-12
Enrollment: 130
Type: Coeducational Individual Education Day School
Tuition: $16,565
Brentwood Academy
219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood
615 523-0611
Year founded: 1969
Grade levels: 6-12
Enrollment: 740
Type: Coeducational Independent Christian Prep School
Tuition: $27,930
The Classical Academy of Franklin
810 Del Rio Pike, Franklin
615 790-8556
Year founded: 2010
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 136
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $5,950; K-12 $8,150
Creek Wood Academy
100 Creekstone Blvd., Franklin
615 790-3331
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: PK
Enrollment: 140
Type: Coeducational Preschool
Tuition: $285-$340/week
Currey Ingram Academy
6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood
615 507-3173
Year founded: 1968
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 318
Type: Coeducational Day and Boarding School
Tuition: K-12 $43,180; $69,000 (with room and board)
Franklin Christian Academy
818 Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin
615 599-9229
Year founded: 2004
Grade levels: 5-12
Enrollment: 198
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: Grades 5-6 $11,400; 7-12 $12,750
Franklin Classical School
408 Church St., Franklin
615 528-3777
Year founded: 1992
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 169
Type: Coeducational Classical Christian Day School
Tuition: K-6 $8,545; 7-8 $6,870; 9-10 $7,215; 11 $7,585; 12 $7,850
Grace Christian Academy
3729 Southall Road, Franklin
615 591-3017
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 702
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $5,125; K-5 $9,650; 6-12 $12,990
Montessori Academy
100 Montessori Drive, Brentwood
615 833-3610
Year founded: 1967
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 281
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: 1-8 $12,550; 9-12 $12,800
Montessori School of Franklin
244 Noah Drive, Franklin
615 794-0567
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 74
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: PK $10,050; K $9,000, 1-6 $10,600
New Hope Academy
1820 Downs Blvd., Franklin
615 595-0324
Year founded: 1991
Grade levels: PK-6
Enrollment: 210
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $12,975
St. Matthew School
533 Sneed Road W., Franklin
615 662-4044
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-8
Enrollment: 450
Type: Coeducational Catholic Day School
Tuition: $10,009
Spring Hill Christian Academy
2001 Campbell Station Parkway B8, Spring Hill
615 392-0088
Year founded: 2004
Grade levels: K-12
Enrollment: 51
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: K $4,150; 1-6 $6,150; 7-12 $6,250
Thales Academy
3835 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
615 538-0649
Year founded: 2020
Grade levels: K-3
Enrollment: NA
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $5,300
Wilson County
Cedars Preparatory Academy
410 W. Main St., Lebanon
615 547-4612
Year founded: 2010
Grade levels: PK-5
Enrollment: 148
Type: Coeducational Day School
Tuition: PK $8,124; K-5 $9,124
Friendship Christian School
5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon
615 449-1573
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 501
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK $8,775; K $10,660; 1-5 $11,490; 6-12 $11,850
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet
615 758-2427
Year founded: 1979
Grade levels: PK-12
Enrollment: 485
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: PK-5 $8,500; 6-12 $9,400
Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy
9695 Lebanon Road #210, Mt. Juliet
615 758-0819
Year founded: 2007
Grade levels: K-5
Enrollment: 47
Type: Coeducational Montessori Day School
Tuition: Must contact school