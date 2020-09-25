Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 25, 2020

Officials to use NBA arena in Memphis for ballot counting

Updated 7:07AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — Election officials plan to use the FedExForum sports arena in Memphis, Tennessee, to count absentee ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election.

The NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, which play their home games at the arena, released a statement Saturday saying that the Shelby County Election Commission plans to use FedExForum to count mail-in ballots.

The number of absentee ballots is expected to be higher in Shelby County and Tennessee this year as voters avoid polling places due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the potential for a higher number of absentee ballots in Shelby County, the Election Commission needed a larger space to facilitate counting those ballots and FedExForum met all the necessary requirements," the team said in its statement.

The arena, which seats about 18,000 people, is located steps from historic Beale Street. Election commissioners have voted against using the arena as an early voting site for the upcoming election.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0