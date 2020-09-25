Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 25, 2020

Tennessee receives suicide prevention funding

Updated 7:11AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Health has announced that it has received $750,000 for suicide prevention efforts over the next five years.

Tennessee's health agency is one of nine organizations to receive the funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Monday news release. The money will be used to expand existing efforts and implement new activities, with a focus on preventing suicide among vulnerable populations.

"Suicide can impact anyone and any family, regardless of status, position or location, and the impact of these tragic deaths is magnified because they are preventable," said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey in a statement.

More than 1,200 people died by suicide in 2019 in Tennessee, including 32 children under the age of 17, according to the health department. Over the past six years, Tennessee's suicide rate has increased by 24%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0