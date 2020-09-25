Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 25, 2020

Financial unit with Tennessee Guard heading to Europe

NASHVILLE (AP) — A financial management detachment with the Tennessee National Guard is departing for a 10-month deployment to Europe to support Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo, officials said.

The 1129th Finance Management Support Detachment is stopping at Fort Hood, Texas, for mobilization training before deployment to the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, the Tennessee National Guard said in a news release Friday.

The unit will be responsible for government contracting and commercial vendor services, and providing financial support to soldiers within their area of responsibility, officials said.

"We've been training for over a year and are looking forward to doing our job overseas," said Sgt. 1st Class Alicia Hollis, the 1129th's non-commissioned officer-in-charge.

