Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 25, 2020

Tennessee unveils tool to track absentee ballots

Updated 10:08AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Secretary of State's office announced Wednesday that voters who request a mail-in absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election will be able to track the status of their ballot.

Voters will be able to use an online tool that will track their absentee ballots from when it's first mailed out to when the completed ballot returns back to the county election commission, the state's election office said in a news release.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said he anticipates many of the voters who request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election will likely be doing so for the first time.

The tracking tool will allow voters to be "confident" about the absentee ballot process," Hargett said.

Voters can access the new tracker at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0