Entrepreneur Center, Mitsubishi partner

VOL. 44 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 25, 2020

The Nashville Entrepreneur Center and Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. are partnering to create a first-of-its-kind Small Batch-Big Ideas Entrepreneur Network.

Led jointly by MMNA and the EC, a small cohort of entrepreneurs will convene monthly for virtual networking events, expert-led webinars and will be given direct access to MMNA executives for in-depth, one-on-one, co-learning time.

“Nashville is a special place, fueled by a bold, creative energy that is especially apparent in its entrepreneur community,” says MMNA chief operating officer Mark Chaffin. “Through this partnership, Mitsubishi Motors helps to celebrate individuals who choose to do things differently and think outside the box. Working in concert with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center is our tangible way of showing that.”

At the core of this new program is Mitsubishi’s “small batch” ideology, which speaks to its place as a small, challenger automotive brand in the U.S. market, but also the idea that small companies can punch above their weight when they think differently, act nimbly and take risks.

The EC is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 to serve entrepreneurs through all phases of the entrepreneurial lifecycle by connecting them with critical resources to create, launch and grow businesses. Since then, the EC has served over 10,000 entrepreneurs and graduated more than 800 alumni from high-touch programs.

Pinnacle Financial a top workplace for women

Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work has proclaimed Pinnacle Financial Partners the nation’s fourth-best workplace for women. The new list places the firm alongside companies like Hilton and Target for the way women associates view their experience in terms of fairness and equity.

This is Pinnacle’s third appearance on the list. Earlier this year, the same organizations named the firm as the No. 4 Best Workplace for Millennials and one of 50 Companies That Care.

Women make up 67% of Pinnacle’s associate base and half of all managers. On recent internal and third-party surveys, female associates reported:

• They received a fair share of profits – 96%

• Promotions go to those who deserve them – 93%

• Managers avoid playing favorites – 91%

The Best Workplace for Women list is built from 4.7 million employee surveys nationwide. The questions allow women to share their experiences in the workplace and compare the results to men in the same company. It looks at aspects like trust and the ability to reach their full potential, no matter who they are or what they do. They also look at how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management.

AHM, others expand CuratorCrowd platform

American Hometown Media, a Nashville-based publishing company, is partnering with others to expand the CuratorCrowd Traffic & Engagement Platform.

Built specifically to help digital website’s drive audience engagement, increase traffic and earn new, additional revenue, CuratorCrowd is a turn-key solution and generates high-quality recipe content and video through a proprietary platform.

AHM, a top 15 Inc. 5000 honoree in the digital media, food content and technology category, is partnering with Coastal Bend Publishing in Houston, Shoreline Media Group in Ludington, Michigan, and Avant Publications in Wiles-Barre, Pennsylvania, to expand the platform.

Amytrx unveils therapeutic platform

Amytrx Therapeutics, a Nashville-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, has launched from stealth, announcing to the public the company’s novel therapeutic platform, clinical development plans and preclinical program initiatives.

Founded in 2014, Amytrx is developing AMTX-100, a new anti-inflammatory therapeutic platform, which has broad potential in multiple inflammatory, autoimmune and metabolic diseases.

Amytrx acquired the technology in an exclusive license of IP from Vanderbilt University, leveraging 25 years of scientific research developed in the lab of immunologist Dr. Jacek Hawiger, M.D., Ph.D., who is also a co-founder in the company.

Post-licensing, Amytrx secured $11 million in Series A financing from prominent investors to advance a pipeline of best-in-class anti-inflammatory therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical need.

RBD acquires Texas billing company

Radiation Business Solutions of Joelton has reached an agreement to buy RADMAX, Inc., a radiation oncology medical billing company headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

RBS also announced the development of their new, quality-driven radiation oncology network, VidaCore.

RADMAX employees will be joining RBS, including Kevin Ewalt, CEO and President of RADMAX, who will now serve as vice [resident of Southwest Operations for RBS.

With the addition of RADMAX, RBS now serves nearly 208 physicians at over 89 cancer centers located in 27 states. RBS also owns and operates four freestanding radiation oncology centers through the company’s development arm, RBS Evolution, and has partnered with Apollo Healthcare to provide value to proton centers.

AngelEye buys MilkTrackerTM Solution

Nashville-based AngelEye Health, a provider of tele-engagement solutions for hospital neonatal and pediatric units, has acquired Avento Technologies MilkTrackerTM Solution.

MilkTracker is an end-to-end feeding verification and inventory management solution.

MilkTracker prevents errors that arise from milk and formula handling, processing, and feeding in the hospital setting. MilkTracker is a complete, customizable solution including clinical support and collaboration, EHR integration, and reporting and analytics.

Cordant addiction pharmacy hits market

Cordant Health Solutions, a provider of tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health programs, will expand its addiction pharmacy program to Nashville.

Cordant’s pharmacy program focuses on supporting clinicians who treat patients for opioid use disorder using buprenorphine and other medications. The program works by delivering buprenorphine to the patient during the time of their treatment visit or for telemedicine programs, to the patient’s home.

Tennessee has experienced a surge of overdoses — between January and June of 2020, there have been 309 fatal drug overdoses in Nashville alone, which is a 47% increase compared to the first six months in 2019. Last year was the deadliest year on record.

XOi integrates with TechAnywhere

Nashville-based XOi Technologies has announced an enhanced integration with Data-Basics’ TechAnywhere.

XOi is a provider of a cloud-based mobile application that connects field service contractors with an online knowledge base and empowers them to complete more service requests.

TechAnywhere is a comprehensive mobile field service software developed to help contractors streamline communication between the field and the back office.

The integration provides field service technicians with efficient, reliable access to the XOi Vision application through the TechAnywhere platform, a truly paperless option that allows a mobile workforce to deliver faster service, increase customer satisfaction and instantly communicate with the back office.

IQTalent launches IQTalent Xchange

Nashville-based IQTalent Partners, Inc., a talent acquisition and executive search firm, has unveiled its IQTalent Xchange, an original market concept using advanced artificial intelligence combined with human expertise to create a passive candidate marketplace.

The firm’s proprietary platform includes over 300 million professionals, offering its customers unprecedented access to the most qualified candidates.

Unlike job posting boards that rely on active candidates, IQTalent Xchange matches companies with the top passive candidates in the professional workforce. For many professional and management level positions, the top candidates are often passive candidates. The platform allows users to easily load their job descriptions, candidate specifications and then, receive a curated list of qualified candidates.

Ursa Health gains HITRUST certification

Ursa Health, a Nashville-based provider of data analytics software and professional services to the health care industry, has announced its Ursa Health Platform has earned certified status for information security by HITRUST.

The Ursa Health Platform is hosted by Microsoft Azure.

HITRUST CSF certified status demonstrates that Ursa’s platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Ursa in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.