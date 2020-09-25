VOL. 44 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 25, 2020

Virtual Policy Talks. Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

Attend a Chamber 101 where you will have an opportunity to “pitch your business,” network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. 8:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Information

Riverside Vibe

An outdoor music showcase featuring three artists. Food trucks. Outdoor. Practice social distancing. Fee: $10, free parking. The Marketplace, 400 Division St., Nashville Music by Morgan Johnson, Tori Jackson and Tristan Lockamy. 6 p.m. Additional dates: Oct. 9, 23.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26

Bee Day at Gallatin Farmers Market

Learn about beekeeping, pollination, honey production and more. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Gallatin Farmers Market, 160 W. Franklin Street. Please observe social distancing and all CDC guideline. Information: 615 452-4000

MONDAY, SEPT. 28

Cheatham County Community Enhancement Coalition Meeting

Cheatham County Community Enhancement Coalition is comprised of diverse members ranging from businesses to nonprofit, civic organizations, local government, school systems, clergy, youth and many other sectors of our community. Anyone is welcome to meetings and to join. Nobody cares for our Community like our Community. The David McCullough Community Room, 334 Frey Street, Ashland City. 6-7 p.m. Information

THROUGH NOV. 8

Spooky Tours at the Hermitage

Guests can enjoy a spooky tour of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage each Wednesday through Sunday beginning Sept. 16. Social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per hour will be in place. Masks will be required. Tours will be 7, 9 p.m. Fee: $30 for Hermitage members and $35 for non-members. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online. 4580 Rachael’s Lane, Nashville. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

Supporting Employee Mental Health During Stressful Times

Join Robin Morgan, LCSW, director of clinical integration at TrustPoint Hospital for a discussion about what you can do as an employer to support employee mental health, particularly in times of increased stress. This training will be via Zoom. 10 a.m. Registration requested. Information

Musicians Corner Virtual Sundown Series

Enjoy Musicians Corner with a live virtual concert each Thursday night through October. Event will be live on Facebook and YouTube. 8 p.m. Each live video will include performances by Musicians Corner favorites. Jason Eskridge will perform Oct. 1. Additional dates:

• Oct. 8: Scott Mulvahill

• Oct. 15: Jill Andrews

• Oct. 22: Bre Kennedy

•Oct. 29: Amythyst Kiak

Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

Virtual First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Business Pitch Competition: Tanque de Tiburones (Shark Tank). In Partnership with the Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. During our NAHCC’s first Facing the Sharks Business Pitch Conversation participants will have the opportunity to hear from seasoned and successful entrepreneurs/investors and finance professionals to gain some valuable insight and some equally valuable feedback for your business idea or work in progress. 8-9 a.m. via Zoom. Information