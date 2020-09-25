Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 25, 2020

Top Davidson County commercial sales for August 2020

Top commercial real estate sales, August 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
521 Great Circle Nashville 37228 8/26 Apex Glassworks LLC Accent Metrocenter LP $63,450,000
1019 Patricia Nashville 37217 8/14 Bft Mosaic LLC; Factor Mosaic LLC; Mosaic Propco LLC; VDM Mosaic LLC; Mosaic Holdco LLC Stone Owner LLC $26,948,570
701 Division Nashville 37203 8/26 Albion In The Gulch LLC Reynolds Tim $15,500,000
307, 311 Glengarry Nashville 37217 8/14 Axis Propco LLC; BFT Axis LLC; Factor Axis LLC; VDM Axis LLC; Axis Holdco LLC Bristol Owner LLC $14,223,430
210 Cumberland Nashville 37228 8/6 Dore Frog LLC Ambrose Printing Co; Ambrose Printing Co Inc $7,100,000
3130 Clarksville Nashville 37218 8/31 Cello Property Nashville LLC CP WSB-20 LLC $5,747,300
0 Edenwold Madison 37115 8/19 Alm Nashville LLC Arc Hold Co LLC $4,864,850
417 Broadway Nashville 37203 8/19 Honky Tonk Circus LLC McCormick David $4,750,000
337 22nd Nashville 37203 8/14 Mmpf II Mpa Portfolio Spe LLC Mpa Imaging Associates LLC $4,211,835
0 Rivergate Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/7 Mrh Rivergate LLC Macys Retail Holdings LLC $4,000,000
5205 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 8/13 Freegard Partners X Robert T And Cheryl J Thompson Revocable Trust $4,000,000
2431 Gallatin Madison 37115 8/18 Carlock Grover C Jr Hallmark Madison LLC $3,900,000
2005 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 8/7 A&A Elm Hill LLC Green-Little Prop LP $3,850,000
5821 Nolensville Nashville 37211 8/31 TN Nashville Nolensville LLC Carter Christine M; Carter Joe A; Carter Joe Alan; Guthrie John H; Guthrie Kathy C; Guthrie Kathy Marie $3,289,000
2545 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 8/10 Y World Inv LLC Dover Pointe LP $2,895,000
3444 Woodmont Nashville 37215 8/17 Singh Ikdeep; Wu Yi Chien Sisk A Wilson Jr $2,775,000
10 Culvert Nashville 37210 8/25 Nashville Auto Sales of M'boro Road Inc; Noorbakhsh Inv LLC Ranson Timothy A $2,175,000
6228 Robertson Nashville 37209 8/20 Robertson Ave Partners LLC Budslick Paul $1,833,689
3720, 3726, 3730, 3800 Clarksville Nashville 37218 8/12 3720 Clarksville Pike LLC Vanatta Belinda C $1,650,000
4515 Nolensville Nashville 37211 8/7 Rabiei Mehrdad Elkins Stephen D $1,650,000
1616 Gallatin Madison 37115 8/24 Sosa Prop LLC P&M Inv Co LLC $1,500,000
2391 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 8/7 Randal Partners LLC Hanna Sameh; Hasan Kamal $1,400,000
0 Hillwood Nashville 37205 8/21 Ingram David B H G Hill Realty Co LLC $1,200,000
0 Hamilton Crossings Antioch 37013 8/27 Century Comm of TN LLC Malsal LLC $1,116,000
1811 Beech Nashville 37203 8/19 Richardson Julia W; Webster John A III Oneill Jennifer; Louque Melvin Sydney $1,050,000
2206 Elliston Nashville 37203 8/18 Said Hamza K Sinclair-Whitely John $1,000,000
4044 Nolensville Nashville 37211 8/5 Agree Stores LLC Campbell Prop LP $984,238
2039 Greenwood Nashville 37206 8/25 934 Jefferson LLC Stawicki Eric; Stawicki Shauna $925,000
3821 Dickerson Nashville 37207 8/24 Music City Recon Holdings LLC Vaughn Barbara; Vaughn Jimmy; Vaughn Charles Eston $850,000
1823 12th Nashville 37203 8/26 Paragon Group LLC Bockman Jason $850,000
109 Bonnabrook Hermitage 37076 8/5 Runion Jonathan Heller Dan $725,000
5301, 5305 California Nashville 37209 8/28 Regal Homes Co Blair Jerry W; Blair Joy S $705,000
1933 20th Nashville 37212 8/17 Dual Holdings LLC Beaudet Andrea $705,000
2243 Ingram Whites Cr 37189 8/27 Huynh Paul Vaughn Barbara; Vaughn Jimmy; Vaughn Charles Easton $690,000
4474 Cleeces Ferry Nashville 37218 8/4 Hooper Farms Inc Grassroots Sod Farm Inc $635,900
2606 Winford Nashville 37211 8/24 Base Camp Holdings LLC Bailey Elizabeth; Bailey Keith J $610,000
7786 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 8/13 Gilland Linda; Hobson Robert W Wall Family Revocable Living Trust $600,000
555 Church Nashville 37219 8/12 Karaman Sam Fairview Holdings LLC $535,000
3758 Amy Lynn Nashville 37218 8/4 Davidson County Land Co LLC Jepson Connie C; Jepson Jesse $531,300
203 Oceola Nashville 37209 8/25 Dicken Cydney Skylight Land LP $489,900
0 Baker Station Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/26 Lamon Enterprises LLC R&A Prop Inc $464,000
338, 342 Old Hickory Madison 37115 8/31 Cross Anthony; Cross Shaneka Cole John B $458,000
4716 Nolensville Nashville 37211 8/17 Bedawi Faris H&N Trust $430,000
1297 Dickerson Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/14 Hamidy Saeid; Najaf-Abadi Mozghan Karshenas Diviney Alfred C Sr Estate $425,000
3520 Hoggett Ford Hermitage 37076 8/20 Formby Chance; Formby Rhonda; Pearson Tony Odum Paul; Smallwood Cephas D $425,000
1204 Buchanan Nashville 37208 8/13 Buchanan Partners LLC Bon Urban Prop II $400,000
711 Old Hickory Madison 37115 8/6 Allstar Prop Harris Glenn A; Harris Judith G $375,000
126 Fern Nashville 37207 8/31 Rhodes Michael Hinesley William Trevor $374,000
338 Trinity Nashville 37207 8/17 Regal Homes Co Moreland Family Trust $360,000
213 Westchase Nashville 37205 8/3 Sheehan Denise Ringpfeil; Grant Sheehan Ira Ringgold Madelyn; Waters John Bennet Jr $337,500
4270 Quail Ridge Whites Cr 37189 8/28 Hamby Bryant Loy-Hayes Developers Joint Venture $331,650
5915 Stone Brook Brentwood 37027 8/24 Haslam Jason Patterson Celeste; Wertelecky Bonnie Jane $319,000
413 Isaac Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/6 Russell Joshua Dildy Barbara $307,000
1018 40th Nashville 37209 8/24 Kelly Taylor 1018 40th Ave N LLC $305,000
486 Monticello Nashville 37207 8/11 Lopes David Baugh Brittany A $300,250
2126 Burns Nashville 37216 8/4 Thibodeau Lucas Sheats Sandra $300,000
806 Olympic St Nashville 37203 8/6 Lyon Barbara 806 Olympic LLC $297,900
717 Old Hickory Madison 37115 8/6 Allstar Prop TN Harris Glenn A $250,000
132 Green Nashville 37210 8/3 Ccm Holdings LLC Kennedy Nancy; Kennedy W Michael $250,000
413 Isaac Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/24 Nieves Arlos Armando Luque Russell Joshua $240,000
220 Berry Nashville 37207 8/7 Dolic Sejla Connor Jessica; Dewar Mikaela C $230,000
6969 Sunnywood Nashville 37211 8/24 Draughon Joy; Draughon Kenton Starting Stone LLC $210,000
2416 Woodale Nashville 37207 8/31 Morgan-Alexander Renee Woodbine Community Org Inc $197,000
841 Wren Goodlttsvlle 37072 8/25 Zamans814 LLC Video One Productions Inc $145,000
550 Harding Nashville 37211 8/20 Sheng John Jinzhong; Yao Gina Jie Li Lu; Li Yun $123,000

