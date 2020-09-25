Home > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 25, 2020
Top Davidson County commercial sales for August 2020
Top commercial real estate sales, August 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|521 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|8/26
|Apex Glassworks LLC
|Accent Metrocenter LP
|$63,450,000
|1019 Patricia
|Nashville
|37217
|8/14
|Bft Mosaic LLC; Factor Mosaic LLC; Mosaic Propco LLC; VDM Mosaic LLC; Mosaic Holdco LLC
|Stone Owner LLC
|$26,948,570
|701 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|8/26
|Albion In The Gulch LLC
|Reynolds Tim
|$15,500,000
|307, 311 Glengarry
|Nashville
|37217
|8/14
|Axis Propco LLC; BFT Axis LLC; Factor Axis LLC; VDM Axis LLC; Axis Holdco LLC
|Bristol Owner LLC
|$14,223,430
|210 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|8/6
|Dore Frog LLC
|Ambrose Printing Co; Ambrose Printing Co Inc
|$7,100,000
|3130 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|8/31
|Cello Property Nashville LLC
|CP WSB-20 LLC
|$5,747,300
|0 Edenwold
|Madison
|37115
|8/19
|Alm Nashville LLC
|Arc Hold Co LLC
|$4,864,850
|417 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|8/19
|Honky Tonk Circus LLC
|McCormick David
|$4,750,000
|337 22nd
|Nashville
|37203
|8/14
|Mmpf II Mpa Portfolio Spe LLC
|Mpa Imaging Associates LLC
|$4,211,835
|0 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/7
|Mrh Rivergate LLC
|Macys Retail Holdings LLC
|$4,000,000
|5205 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/13
|Freegard Partners X
|Robert T And Cheryl J Thompson Revocable Trust
|$4,000,000
|2431 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|8/18
|Carlock Grover C Jr
|Hallmark Madison LLC
|$3,900,000
|2005 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|8/7
|A&A Elm Hill LLC
|Green-Little Prop LP
|$3,850,000
|5821 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|8/31
|TN Nashville Nolensville LLC
|Carter Christine M; Carter Joe A; Carter Joe Alan; Guthrie John H; Guthrie Kathy C; Guthrie Kathy Marie
|$3,289,000
|2545 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|8/10
|Y World Inv LLC
|Dover Pointe LP
|$2,895,000
|3444 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|8/17
|Singh Ikdeep; Wu Yi Chien
|Sisk A Wilson Jr
|$2,775,000
|10 Culvert
|Nashville
|37210
|8/25
|Nashville Auto Sales of M'boro Road Inc; Noorbakhsh Inv LLC
|Ranson Timothy A
|$2,175,000
|6228 Robertson
|Nashville
|37209
|8/20
|Robertson Ave Partners LLC
|Budslick Paul
|$1,833,689
|3720, 3726, 3730, 3800 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|8/12
|3720 Clarksville Pike LLC
|Vanatta Belinda C
|$1,650,000
|4515 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|8/7
|Rabiei Mehrdad
|Elkins Stephen D
|$1,650,000
|1616 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|8/24
|Sosa Prop LLC
|P&M Inv Co LLC
|$1,500,000
|2391 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|8/7
|Randal Partners LLC
|Hanna Sameh; Hasan Kamal
|$1,400,000
|0 Hillwood
|Nashville
|37205
|8/21
|Ingram David B
|H G Hill Realty Co LLC
|$1,200,000
|0 Hamilton Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|8/27
|Century Comm of TN LLC
|Malsal LLC
|$1,116,000
|1811 Beech
|Nashville
|37203
|8/19
|Richardson Julia W; Webster John A III
|Oneill Jennifer; Louque Melvin Sydney
|$1,050,000
|2206 Elliston
|Nashville
|37203
|8/18
|Said Hamza K
|Sinclair-Whitely John
|$1,000,000
|4044 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|8/5
|Agree Stores LLC
|Campbell Prop LP
|$984,238
|2039 Greenwood
|Nashville
|37206
|8/25
|934 Jefferson LLC
|Stawicki Eric; Stawicki Shauna
|$925,000
|3821 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|8/24
|Music City Recon Holdings LLC
|Vaughn Barbara; Vaughn Jimmy; Vaughn Charles Eston
|$850,000
|1823 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|8/26
|Paragon Group LLC
|Bockman Jason
|$850,000
|109 Bonnabrook
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/5
|Runion Jonathan
|Heller Dan
|$725,000
|5301, 5305 California
|Nashville
|37209
|8/28
|Regal Homes Co
|Blair Jerry W; Blair Joy S
|$705,000
|1933 20th
|Nashville
|37212
|8/17
|Dual Holdings LLC
|Beaudet Andrea
|$705,000
|2243 Ingram
|Whites Cr
|37189
|8/27
|Huynh Paul
|Vaughn Barbara; Vaughn Jimmy; Vaughn Charles Easton
|$690,000
|4474 Cleeces Ferry
|Nashville
|37218
|8/4
|Hooper Farms Inc
|Grassroots Sod Farm Inc
|$635,900
|2606 Winford
|Nashville
|37211
|8/24
|Base Camp Holdings LLC
|Bailey Elizabeth; Bailey Keith J
|$610,000
|7786 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|8/13
|Gilland Linda; Hobson Robert W
|Wall Family Revocable Living Trust
|$600,000
|555 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|8/12
|Karaman Sam
|Fairview Holdings LLC
|$535,000
|3758 Amy Lynn
|Nashville
|37218
|8/4
|Davidson County Land Co LLC
|Jepson Connie C; Jepson Jesse
|$531,300
|203 Oceola
|Nashville
|37209
|8/25
|Dicken Cydney
|Skylight Land LP
|$489,900
|0 Baker Station
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/26
|Lamon Enterprises LLC
|R&A Prop Inc
|$464,000
|338, 342 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|8/31
|Cross Anthony; Cross Shaneka
|Cole John B
|$458,000
|4716 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|8/17
|Bedawi Faris
|H&N Trust
|$430,000
|1297 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/14
|Hamidy Saeid; Najaf-Abadi Mozghan Karshenas
|Diviney Alfred C Sr Estate
|$425,000
|3520 Hoggett Ford
|Hermitage
|37076
|8/20
|Formby Chance; Formby Rhonda; Pearson Tony
|Odum Paul; Smallwood Cephas D
|$425,000
|1204 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|8/13
|Buchanan Partners LLC
|Bon Urban Prop II
|$400,000
|711 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|8/6
|Allstar Prop
|Harris Glenn A; Harris Judith G
|$375,000
|126 Fern
|Nashville
|37207
|8/31
|Rhodes Michael
|Hinesley William Trevor
|$374,000
|338 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|8/17
|Regal Homes Co
|Moreland Family Trust
|$360,000
|213 Westchase
|Nashville
|37205
|8/3
|Sheehan Denise Ringpfeil; Grant Sheehan Ira
|Ringgold Madelyn; Waters John Bennet Jr
|$337,500
|4270 Quail Ridge
|Whites Cr
|37189
|8/28
|Hamby Bryant Loy-Hayes
|Developers Joint Venture
|$331,650
|5915 Stone Brook
|Brentwood
|37027
|8/24
|Haslam Jason
|Patterson Celeste; Wertelecky Bonnie Jane
|$319,000
|413 Isaac
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/6
|Russell Joshua
|Dildy Barbara
|$307,000
|1018 40th
|Nashville
|37209
|8/24
|Kelly Taylor
|1018 40th Ave N LLC
|$305,000
|486 Monticello
|Nashville
|37207
|8/11
|Lopes David
|Baugh Brittany A
|$300,250
|2126 Burns
|Nashville
|37216
|8/4
|Thibodeau Lucas
|Sheats Sandra
|$300,000
|806 Olympic St
|Nashville
|37203
|8/6
|Lyon Barbara
|806 Olympic LLC
|$297,900
|717 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|8/6
|Allstar Prop TN
|Harris Glenn A
|$250,000
|132 Green
|Nashville
|37210
|8/3
|Ccm Holdings LLC
|Kennedy Nancy; Kennedy W Michael
|$250,000
|413 Isaac
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/24
|Nieves Arlos Armando Luque
|Russell Joshua
|$240,000
|220 Berry
|Nashville
|37207
|8/7
|Dolic Sejla
|Connor Jessica; Dewar Mikaela C
|$230,000
|6969 Sunnywood
|Nashville
|37211
|8/24
|Draughon Joy; Draughon Kenton
|Starting Stone LLC
|$210,000
|2416 Woodale
|Nashville
|37207
|8/31
|Morgan-Alexander Renee
|Woodbine Community Org Inc
|$197,000
|841 Wren
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|8/25
|Zamans814 LLC
|Video One Productions Inc
|$145,000
|550 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|8/20
|Sheng John Jinzhong; Yao Gina Jie
|Li Lu; Li Yun
|$123,000