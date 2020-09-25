VOL. 44 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 25, 2020

Titans must worry about Cousins, their own issues By Terry McCormick Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has yet to post a win this season after falling at Indianapolis Sunday. -- Photo By Michael Conroy | Ap

Related Articles Talented Tannehill lets Titans flip the script

First down: Kirk Cousins. The Vikings are off to an uncharacteristic start at 0-2, and Cousins struggled Sunday against Indianapolis. The good version of Cousins is bound to surface sooner or later, and the Titans have to be wary of him and his talented receivers, especially with a secondary that suddenly looks banged up and could be exposed.

Second down

Get Henry going. The Titans had to take to the air to get Henry untracked against Jacksonville, which was keying extra heavy to stop the star running back. The Vikings know Henry will be a focal point of the offense, but the Titans line has to be able to get him going sooner if at all possible.

Third down

Shore up the run defense. The Jaguars gashed the Titans run defense for 165 yards Sunday, and a Vikings team that is struggling at 0-2 would love to get Dalvin Cook going to take some of the heat off Kirk Cousins. The Titans defense looked particularly tired in the second half, and must show resilience here. It would also help not to lose the time of possession battle by seven minutes.

Fourth down

Don’t rely on a field goal. Stephen Gostkowski was better in game two than in game one, but he missed an extra point for the second consecutive game. Kicking indoors in Minnesota should be a benefit for him, but the Titans need to finish drives with touchdowns as much as possible and hope that they don’t come down to a fourth quarter kick for the third consecutive week.