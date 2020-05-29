McNally honored with Bar’s Norman Award

VOL. 44 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 29, 2020

Patrick T. McNally has been named the recipient of the Nashville Bar Association’s 2020 Jack Norman, Sr. Award, given annually to criminal law practitioners – including specifically defense attorneys, prosecuting attorneys and judges of courts with criminal jurisdiction – who practice before or serve as judges of courts exercising criminal jurisdiction located in the Metropolitan Nashville area.

McNally, a 1977 graduate of Wake Forest University and a 1982 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, has been practicing criminal defense law ever since.. Since 2010, he has practiced at Weatherly, McNally & Dixon.

McNally has been recognized for his efforts in representing the criminally accused and for his contributions to the improvement of the legal profession and criminal justice system when he received the Nashville Bar Association Assistance of Counsel Award, the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers Capital Defense Award, and the Federal Criminal Justice Act Attorney of the Year recognition.

A highlight of his career is the case of Jae Lee v. United States, which culminated in a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court for McNally and a reversal of Lee’s drug conviction, which kept him from being deported.

Hendersonville Area Chamber announces 2020-21 board

Members of the Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce 2020-21 board of directors are:

Regina Bartlett, CEO of TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.

Lynn Bowles, Hendersonville Lifestyle Magazine, vice chair.

Marty Cook, Bone McAllester Norton, PLLC, immediate past chair.

Kelley Crecelius, First Tennessee Bank, vice chair

Dr. Renee’ Dauer, Union University Hendersonville, vice chair

Mary Dohner Smith, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, legal counsel

Jason Duncan, Energy Lighting Services

Taylor Harrison, Tenn Properties

Kevin Jones, The Jones Team at

Keller Williams Realty, vice chair

Penny McElhaney, Rocky McElhaney Law Firm

Dr. Courtney Moseley, Music City Health

Rick Murray, Memories By Murray

Jennifer Perry, US Bank

Kathy Raglin, Sumner County YMCA

Amy Raines, Park Place Retirement Center, chair elect

Sean Roach, Sean Roach & Associates, treasurer

Scot Robinson, Olympian Construction

Lee Rucks, Christian Brothers Automotive, board chair

Jennifer Turrill, Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club

Ex-officio Members include Mayor Jamie Clary, City of Hendersonville, Jimmy Johnston, Forward Sumner and Dr. Del Phillips, Sumner County Board of Education

Founded in 1970, the Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce is the community’s premier advocate and champion for business. Its primary objective is to create a climate of growth and success in the Hendersonville Area by being the premier organization for the connection, advocacy, promotion and support of local business. By leveraging the support, talent and resources of its diverse businesses and members, the Hendersonville Area Chamber is one of the leading organizations helping to improve the economic vitality and quality of life for everyone. Current membership stands at approximately 800.

Reliant Bank promotes 4, hires 2

Reliant Bank has promoted four team members and hired two new branch managers to support its continued growth in the Middle Tennessee market.

Robyn Medley is now executive vice president, director of retail. Medley has 17 years of experience in banking and 26 years in management. She plays an integral role in designing and delivering new products and services to market while also leading the bank’s retail and investment business lines.

Michael Franks has been promoted to senior vice president, commercial banking. Within this role, Franks manages a robust commercial loan portfolio, establishing and maintaining customer relationships as he helps clients meet their business goals through financial support. A professional with 19 years of banking experience, Franks formerly served as vice president, commercial banking.

Stephanie Light is now senior vice president, retail sales and service manager for Cheatham, Davidson and Williamson County markets. Light oversees branch service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction, profitability and growth. She previously served as vice president, retail sales and service manager.

In his new role as vice president, retail sales and service manager, Shane Shoulders oversees branch service delivery, driving growth and ensuring customer and employee satisfaction for Montgomery County. As part of the leadership team, he contributes to the development and implementation of the bank’s overall strategic plan.

The bank also welcomed two new branch managers: Kasey Bright joined the team as assistant vice president, branch manager of Reliant’s Pleasant View branch in Cheatham County, and Kristen Osborne joined as assistant vice president, branch manager of Reliant’s Green Hills branch in Davidson County.