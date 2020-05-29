VOL. 44 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 29, 2020

Reroute Your Path Forward. Growing Together, Part 4. Brittany Cole of Career Thrivers will lead participants through a conversation for resilient leaders on ways to reimagine and realign roles and responsibilities of a team in order to thrive in our new workplace environment. 1-2 p.m. Information and virtual instructions

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Virtual Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. The program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Morning LEADS Exchange

The Chamber Leads Exchange groups are designed to develop a trust circle of individuals from various industries, building a network of relationships to share referrals and sales leads within the group. Gallatin American Legion, 1140 S. Water Street. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information: 615 452-4000

Inclusion Workshop

The Power of a Diverse Workforce: Post-pandemic with speaker Sarah Fisher Gardial. This is a virtual event. Noon-1 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Only one member connect registration per person and company per month. Register for a virtual member connect. The Zoom link will be sent out to those who registered the Monday before and the day of the event. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Virtual First Friday

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson County. 8-9 a.m. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 8

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Congressional Update with Congressman John Rose. Epic Event Center, 342 W. Main Street. Limit: 50 attendees. Social distancing will be observed. Members: $18 for reservations made by noon the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline. Non-members: $25. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 615 452-4000, www.gallatintn.org/programs-events/calendar-of-events

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

Area Advisory Council Services: Coffee, Content and Conversation

It’s Not What You Know, It’s Who You Know: Building Strong Banking Relationships. Learn tips from bankers ready to advise and ensure financial preparedness of small businesses. Presenters: Clint Story, Citizens Bank; Jason Loggins, Bank of Tennessee 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

Chamber Chat

As a way of leading, informing and supporting members, the Nashville Area Chamber is launching Chamber Chat, formerly known as Member Orientation! Making the most of your membership investment is important, as your business plays a key role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Join our Webex to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Information