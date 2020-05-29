Home > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 29, 2020
Top Davidson County commercial sales for April 2020
Updated 10:22AM
Top commercial real estate sales, April 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|400, 401, 417 7th
|Nashville
|37203
|4/1
|RC Nashville Dev Partners LLC
|Mainland KVB LLC
|$35,000,000
|825 19th
|Nashville
|37203
|4/20
|Nashville Moore Property LLC
|19th Avenue Land Partners LLC
|$8,000,000
|1720 61st, 5800 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|4/23
|CRP/WP Alta Nations Owner LLC
|Fcd Recycling LLC
|$7,925,000
|221 Crossings
|Antioch
|37013
|4/8
|Merrick And Central Road LLC
|TN Re Acquisition Co LLC
|$2,975,451
|4774 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/9
|Cove Fast Food 16 St LLC
|Hill/Gray Seven LLC
|$2,751,243
|5802 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|4/8
|Horton Alden III
|Ms Nashville Realty LLC
|$2,500,000
|4027 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|4/7
|SI Invs LLC
|Clark Debra L; Head Karen Jeanine; Piercey James H; Piercey Joseph A; Vokovich Laura Lee; Wilkins Sara J; Piercey Daniel J; Piercey Donald W
|$2,425,000
|5101 Kentucky
|Nashville
|37209
|4/23
|PKOS 25 LLC
|Cannonball Property LLC
|$2,200,000
|1603 4th, 400, 402, 406, 408 Hume
|Nashville
|37208
|4/13
|Pennwall Properties LLC
|Barlow Capital LLC
|$2,075,103
|690 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|4/3
|Tennessee Donuts Realty LLC
|Myatt Drive Properties LLC
|$1,687,500
|3906 Apache
|Antioch
|37013
|4/3
|Haywood Lane Inc
|Lee Man Un
|$1,600,000
|0 Lower Walkers Creek
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|4/15
|Voss Eric R
|Mangrum Jessica C Trustee
|$1,580,000
|1590, 1600 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|4/22
|1600 Lebanon Partners Gp
|Somerset Dev Partners LLC
|$1,400,000
|2601 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|4/30
|IV Holdings LLC
|RSG Nolensville Gp
|$1,230,000
|1617 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|4/16
|GKB LLC
|Dean TN Inv LLC
|$1,200,000
|85 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37205
|4/8
|Quasem Monirul
|Allen William B
|$1,100,000
|1005 Kirkland
|Nashville
|37216
|4/27
|Eastland Partners LLC
|Ecker Andrew J
|$962,500
|3631 Pin Hook
|Antioch
|37013
|4/7
|Ole South/Craighead Joint Venture
|Rogers Stephanie J; Rogers Timothy B
|$900,000
|2820 Azalea
|Nashville
|37204
|4/8
|Hong Andrew Choon-Ki Trustee
|Wight Cliff
|$879,000
|5024 Franklin
|Nashville
|37220
|4/30
|Field Wendy Lynn
|Lytle Gayron
|$750,000
|415 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|4/15
|Wade Adiene
|Guerra Steve Chavez
|$725,000
|5301 Pennsylvania
|Nashville
|37209
|4/3
|Bearman Megan; Spring Frederick R; Tenenbaum Debra F
|Winkelman Dennis S; Winkelman Jill A
|$663,000
|1508, 1510 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|4/16
|Sacks Kenneth
|Gt Services LLC
|$658,000
|401 Saint Edmunds
|Brentwood
|37027
|4/9
|Rk Junior Contracting Services LLC
|Cohen Kenneth P
|$575,000
|2905 Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|4/24
|Johnston David
|Santi Michael
|$569,500
|604 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|4/7
|Fifty First Deli LLC
|Thomas & Rebecca Scott Living Trust
|$485,000
|2309 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|4/24
|102 Duke LLC
|Barnhill Joyce
|$475,000
|7906 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|4/3
|KB Moore Holdings LLC
|On The Go Ministries
|$475,000
|707 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|4/17
|Bird Joseph
|Rodak John P
|$460,000
|555 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|4/9
|Silveira Paulo H
|Tawfik Youssef S
|$435,000
|103 Woodruff
|Madison
|37115
|4/24
|Resonate Church Nashville Inc
|Mathias Sheila
|$420,000
|122 Duluth
|Nashville
|37209
|4/28
|Mc2 Group Inc
|Mid South Industries Inc
|$410,000
|601 Main
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|4/7
|Bratcher Billy Joe
|White David Lawrence; White Jane Larmon; White Nancy G
|$400,000
|1733 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|4/24
|Ribbon Home Spv II LLC
|Frazier Matthew
|$399,990
|123 Ewing
|Nashville
|37207
|4/7
|Keating Katie; Keating Tyler
|Cam Properties LLC
|$390,000
|1625 23rd
|Nashville
|37208
|4/27
|1625 23rd Avenue LLC
|Busally Hazhar
|$375,000
|3279, 3285 Ezell
|Nashville
|37211
|4/24
|Camargo Jaime
|Bozarth Michael L
|$350,000
|0 Clay Lick
|Whites Cr
|37189
|4/20
|Duke Marl Adam Executor
|Gregory John W
|$340,000
|1229 Riverbirch
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/20
|Makhmudova Vasila
|Zinda Staso
|$315,000
|411 High
|Nashville
|37211
|4/2
|LS-TG Home Fund LLC
|Abbott Timothy Clay
|$315,000
|2126 Burns
|Nashville
|37216
|4/6
|Neal Jamar D
|Sheats Sandra
|$305,000
|601 Main
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|4/7
|Bratcher Billy Joe
|White David Lawrence; White Jane Larmon; White Nancy G
|$300,000
|7449 River Road
|Nashville
|37209
|4/22
|Cleary Michael
|Kenily Invs LLC
|$297,900
|515 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|4/22
|Orr Stephen O Sr
|Faulkner Mary
|$195,000
|308 Bridgeway
|Old Hickory
|37138
|4/2
|C&H Properties LLC
|Dillard Travis
|$110,000
|515 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|4/7
|Legg Victor D
|Davis Wilda
|$100,000
|4127 Libble
|Nashville
|37218
|4/15
|Bain Mark A
|Todd Charles W
|$100,000