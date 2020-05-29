Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 29, 2020

Top Davidson County commercial sales for April 2020

Updated 10:22AM
Top commercial real estate sales, April 2020, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
400, 401, 417 7th Nashville 37203 4/1 RC Nashville Dev Partners LLC Mainland KVB LLC $35,000,000
825 19th Nashville 37203 4/20 Nashville Moore Property LLC 19th Avenue Land Partners LLC $8,000,000
1720 61st, 5800 Centennial Nashville 37209 4/23 CRP/WP Alta Nations Owner LLC Fcd Recycling LLC $7,925,000
221 Crossings Antioch 37013 4/8 Merrick And Central Road LLC TN Re Acquisition Co LLC $2,975,451
4774 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 4/9 Cove Fast Food 16 St LLC Hill/Gray Seven LLC $2,751,243
5802 Nolensville Nashville 37211 4/8 Horton Alden III Ms Nashville Realty LLC $2,500,000
4027 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 4/7 SI Invs LLC Clark Debra L; Head Karen Jeanine; Piercey James H; Piercey Joseph A; Vokovich Laura Lee; Wilkins Sara J; Piercey Daniel J; Piercey Donald W $2,425,000
5101 Kentucky Nashville 37209 4/23 PKOS 25 LLC Cannonball Property LLC $2,200,000
1603 4th, 400, 402, 406, 408 Hume Nashville 37208 4/13 Pennwall Properties LLC Barlow Capital LLC $2,075,103
690 Myatt Madison 37115 4/3 Tennessee Donuts Realty LLC Myatt Drive Properties LLC $1,687,500
3906 Apache Antioch 37013 4/3 Haywood Lane Inc Lee Man Un $1,600,000
0 Lower Walkers Creek Gdlttsvlle 37072 4/15 Voss Eric R Mangrum Jessica C Trustee $1,580,000
1590, 1600 Lebanon Nashville 37210 4/22 1600 Lebanon Partners Gp Somerset Dev Partners LLC $1,400,000
2601 Nolensville Nashville 37211 4/30 IV Holdings LLC RSG Nolensville Gp $1,230,000
1617 17th Nashville 37212 4/16 GKB LLC Dean TN Inv LLC $1,200,000
85 White Bridge Nashville 37205 4/8 Quasem Monirul Allen William B $1,100,000
1005 Kirkland Nashville 37216 4/27 Eastland Partners LLC Ecker Andrew J $962,500
3631 Pin Hook Antioch 37013 4/7 Ole South/Craighead Joint Venture Rogers Stephanie J; Rogers Timothy B $900,000
2820 Azalea Nashville 37204 4/8 Hong Andrew Choon-Ki Trustee Wight Cliff $879,000
5024 Franklin Nashville 37220 4/30 Field Wendy Lynn Lytle Gayron $750,000
415 Church Nashville 37219 4/15 Wade Adiene Guerra Steve Chavez $725,000
5301 Pennsylvania Nashville 37209 4/3 Bearman Megan; Spring Frederick R; Tenenbaum Debra F Winkelman Dennis S; Winkelman Jill A $663,000
1508, 1510 Buchanan Nashville 37208 4/16 Sacks Kenneth Gt Services LLC $658,000
401 Saint Edmunds Brentwood 37027 4/9 Rk Junior Contracting Services LLC Cohen Kenneth P $575,000
2905 Parthenon Nashville 37203 4/24 Johnston David Santi Michael $569,500
604 Old Hickory Madison 37115 4/7 Fifty First Deli LLC Thomas & Rebecca Scott Living Trust $485,000
2309 Dickerson Nashville 37207 4/24 102 Duke LLC Barnhill Joyce $475,000
7906 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 4/3 KB Moore Holdings LLC On The Go Ministries $475,000
707 Buchanan Nashville 37208 4/17 Bird Joseph Rodak John P $460,000
555 Bell Antioch 37013 4/9 Silveira Paulo H Tawfik Youssef S $435,000
103 Woodruff Madison 37115 4/24 Resonate Church Nashville Inc Mathias Sheila $420,000
122 Duluth Nashville 37209 4/28 Mc2 Group Inc Mid South Industries Inc $410,000
601 Main Gdlttsvlle 37072 4/7 Bratcher Billy Joe White David Lawrence; White Jane Larmon; White Nancy G $400,000
1733 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 4/24 Ribbon Home Spv II LLC Frazier Matthew $399,990
123 Ewing Nashville 37207 4/7 Keating Katie; Keating Tyler Cam Properties LLC $390,000
1625 23rd Nashville 37208 4/27 1625 23rd Avenue LLC Busally Hazhar $375,000
3279, 3285 Ezell Nashville 37211 4/24 Camargo Jaime Bozarth Michael L $350,000
0 Clay Lick Whites Cr 37189 4/20 Duke Marl Adam Executor Gregory John W $340,000
1229 Riverbirch Hermitage 37076 4/20 Makhmudova Vasila Zinda Staso $315,000
411 High Nashville 37211 4/2 LS-TG Home Fund LLC Abbott Timothy Clay $315,000
2126 Burns Nashville 37216 4/6 Neal Jamar D Sheats Sandra $305,000
601 Main Gdlttsvlle 37072 4/7 Bratcher Billy Joe White David Lawrence; White Jane Larmon; White Nancy G $300,000
7449 River Road Nashville 37209 4/22 Cleary Michael Kenily Invs LLC $297,900
515 Basswood Nashville 37209 4/22 Orr Stephen O Sr Faulkner Mary $195,000
308 Bridgeway Old Hickory 37138 4/2 C&H Properties LLC Dillard Travis $110,000
515 Basswood Nashville 37209 4/7 Legg Victor D Davis Wilda $100,000
4127 Libble Nashville 37218 4/15 Bain Mark A Todd Charles W $100,000

