VOL. 44 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 22, 2020

Lee appoints new judge in Rutherford, Cannon counties

Updated 6:43AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Bonita Jo Atwood as a Circuit Court judge for Rutherford and Cannon counties.

Lee's office said in a statement Tuesday that Atwood is filling a vacancy created in the 16th Judicial Circuit by the retirement of Judge Royce Taylor in March.

A civil litigator, Atwood has served as a managing partner at Atwood and Moore since 1995. Atwood earned her law degree from the Nashville School of Law. She lives in Murfreesboro.

In a statement, Lee said Atwood "is an experienced litigator with the right temperament to serve on the bench."

