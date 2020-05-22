Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 22, 2020

Smokies nonprofit to hold virtual firefly event on YouTube

Updated 6:43AM
GATLINBURG (AP) — The annual lottery to see the synchronous fireflies of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park may be canceled this year due to the coronavirus, but a Smokies-based nonprofit will be offering a virtual firefly event.

Discover Life in America is collaborating with firefly photographer Radim Schreiber, according to a news release from the nonprofit. Their event will include a short presentation about fireflies followed by footage of synchronous fireflies, blue ghost fireflies and other firefly species native to the Smokies region.

It will take place on Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Discover Life in America YouTube channel.

The event is free, although the group is suggesting a $5 donation.

