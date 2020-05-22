Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 22, 2020

Wallen arrested after ejection from Nashville bar

NASHVILLE (AP) — Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.

Wallen, 27, was arrested Saturday night after he was kicked out of Kid Rock's bar in downtown Nashville, news outlets reported.

Wallen said on Twitter that he and some friends were "horse-playing" after a few bar stops.

"We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected," Wallen tweeted. "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y'all."

Wallen's hits include "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You." He competed on "The Voice" in 2014 and co-wrote songs for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

