The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 22, 2020

Wall Street ends a choppy day mostly higher; crude oil falls

The Associated Press

Updated 3:48PM
Wall Street shook off a weak start and ended a wobbly day mostly higher.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, bringing its weekly gain to 3.2%. Crude oil prices fell after notching six straight gains, which weighed on energy stocks.

Small-company stocks did more than twice as well as the rest of the market this week, a bullish signal suggesting that investors expect the economy is on the path to recovery.

Overseas, Hong Kong's main index fell 5.6% after China made more moves to limit political opposition in the former British colony. European markets and bond yields were mixed.

