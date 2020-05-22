Stocks end lower on Wall Street as US-China tensions weigh

VOL. 44 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 22, 2020

Stocks are ending lower on Wall Street as tensions flared again between the U.S. and China and as more dismal news came out detailing economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.8% Thursday, but it's still higher for the week. The White House issued a report attacking Beijing's economic policies and human rights violations, expanding on President Donald Trump's get-tough rhetoric that he hopes will resonate with voters angry about China's handling of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans thrown out of work since the virus struck climbed to nearly 39 million.