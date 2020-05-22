Cagle is appointed counsel to CASE

VOL. 44 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 22, 2020

Charles W. “Chuck” Cagle, shareholder and chair of the education law and government relations practice group at Lewis Thomason, has been appointed as Tennessee representative and counsel to the Council of Administrators in Special Education.

In this role, Cagle will assist CASE, a group representing special education directors nationwide, in its meetings with the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee in an effort to seek flexibility in federal regulations and use of funds for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. If this flexibility is not granted, school districts in every state have the possibility of facing numerous administrative complaints, due process hearings and the loss of federal dollars resulting from the provision of special education services during school closures during the pandemic.

Cagle oversees Lewis Thomason’s representation of more than 70 public boards of education, four private schools, two private universities and a private medical school in a variety of legal matters. He is a registered lobbyist with the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance. His lobbying clients have included school superintendents, school employee professional organizations, school boards, private schools and private universities.

In addition, Cagle has served as an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University teaching courses in K-12 Education Law and Public Policy and the Law of Higher Education. Vanderbilt recognized him with its Distinguished Adjunct Faculty Award in 2014. He is a member of the Tennessee Council of School Board Attorneys, National School Boards Association’s Council of School Attorneys, Education Law Association, American Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association and the Nashville Bar Association, where he serves on the Historical Committee and the Federal Practice Committee.

Cagle is a graduate of Tennessee Technological University and earned his J.D. at Nashville School of Law.

Lipscomb’s Elrod joins Ascend Credit Union board

David Elrod, dean of the Raymond B. Jones College of Engineering at Lipscomb University, has joined the board of Ascend Federal Credit Union.

In addition, Joshua Johns has been appointed as a member of the company’s supervisory committee, and Janet McDonald, Ray Guzman and Steve May have been added as associate board members.

Elrod, who has nearly four decades of engineering and leadership experience, was previously vice president of business development and a technical fellow at Jacobs Technology.

Elrod earned his doctorate in industrial and systems engineering and engineering management from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He also holds a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Tennessee Space Institute and a degree in physics from Lipscomb University.

Johns serves as chief of financial plans and programs for Arnold Engineering Development Complex. He earned his master’s degree in economics and a degree in finance from Middle Tennessee State University.

McDonald previously spent 19 years with CUNA Mutual Group, most recently as senior sales market manager. She earned her degree in marketing management from Western Governors University and bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Texas Tech University.

A longtime health care executive, Guzman co-founded and serves as CEO of SwitchPoint Ventures. He also is a veteran of the U.S. Army and earned his associate of science degree in applied management at Kaplan University.

May, a veteran operations and logistics professional, is director of marketing operations at Jack Daniel’s Distillery. He holds a master’s degree in management/management information science from the Florida Institute of Technology and a degree in production management from Jacksonville State University.

Nashville-area students named to Fulbright list

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, recorded another impressive year for Fulbright Student awards, matching last year’s numbers with 17 students and recent graduates – including three from the Nashville area – offered fellowships and another four students named alternates.

These students will join the more than 2,100 US citizens who will study, conduct research, teach English, and provide expertise abroad for the 2020–21 academic year through the Fulbright US Student Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement and their record of service and leadership potential in their respective fields.

Earlier this year, UT was named one of the nation’s top-producing Fulbright Student campuses of 2019-20, ranking seventh among public research universities and first in the SEC for a second consecutive year. This year’s Fulbright Student awards are a continuation of that success.

Nashville-area honorees are:

Amanda Gann of Pegram, who completed her degree in architecture in 2012 and graduated in 2014 with a master of architecture. Gann received the Fulbright-Nehru Student Research Grant and will be going to India to work alongside urban ecologists and examine the ecological, economic, and sociocultural roles of natural systems in the development of urban landscapes.

Anastasia Koumtcheva of Nashville graduated in December 2019 with a degree in civil engineering and a minor in architectural design studies. Koumtcheva will be going to Bulgaria on a Fulbright Research Grant and will be studying the use of building information technology to investigate how historical design and building practices can inform the modern housing industry’s response to climate change.

Jackson Wilt of Goodlettsville is a May 2020 graduate with a degree in honors mechanical engineering. Wilt will be going to the Netherlands on a Fulbright Research Grant to study 3D-printed soft devices for medical purposes, specifically for artificial hearts.

Massingale, O’Keefe join Cedar Recovery board

Dr. Lynn Massingale and Ken O’Keefe have joined the board of directors of Cedar Recovery, an addiction treatment facility headquartered in Mt Juliet.

Massingale, a 2018 Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame inductee, began his career in health care in 1979 when he co-founded TeamHealth in Knoxville, which became one of the largest providers of outsourced physician staffing solutions for hospitals in the United States during his tenure.

O’Keefe is a founding principal of Beecken Petty O’Keefe & Company, a private equity firm specializing in health care based in Chicago.

Treasury management leader joins Pinnacle

Anne Rolman has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as manager of the firm’s treasury management services. She is based at the Pinnacle headquarters in downtown Nashville.

Rolman brings 35 years of financial services experience to the role, most recently from Bank of America, where she had been senior treasury solutions officer since 1999. She also served as senior cash management consultant for First Union National Bank, now Wells Fargo. The foundation for Rolman’s career as a Nashville banker began with a 10-year tenure at First American Bank, now Regions Bank, where she managed client service teams and served as a treasury management adviser to middle-market and global companies.

Rolman is a graduate of from Georgetown University and holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

OneOncology names Patton as CEO

OneOncology, a national partnership of independent community oncologists, has named Jeff Patton, M.D., chief executive officer. Patton has been acting CEO and president of physician services since February.

Patton will continue as the executive chairman of the board of Tennessee Oncology.

OneOncology is composed of five prominent practices throughout the U.S. representing over 400 providers caring for approximately 250,000 patients annually at 160 sites of care. A main responsibility of OneOncology is to help its partner practices expand services along the continuum on cancer care.

Higgs hired as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee has selected Eric D. Higgs as its chief executive officer, effective June 15.

Higgs has held executive roles at several Fortune 500 companies and a non-governmental organizations. His experience began at The Procter & Gamble Company, where he led marketing and innovation efforts for global brands, including Bounty paper towels, for more than 18 years. He then served in leadership roles at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and Kimberly Clark Corporation before moving to Bridgestone Americas, where he was most recently senior vice president of marketing operations. He also served as president of the Commercial Truck & Retread business.

Higgs is an active board member of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee and Truckers Against Trafficking, both organizations devoted to those most vulnerable within our community. In his former home of Wisconsin, he also was the founding leader of a Boys to Men mentoring program for many years.

He is was born in Jackson and raised in Chicago.

Higgs holds a degree in chemical engineering from University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, and an MBA from Duke University.

Responsibilities in his new role include leading the organization’s strategic direction, oversight of organizational operations, financials, programming, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development and stakeholder relationships.

VU’s Dmochowski to lead national urology group

The American Board of Urology has named Roger Dmochowski, M.D., MMHC, professor, Department of Urologic Surgery, and associate surgeon-in-chief at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, as its president for 2020-21.

The ABU was organized to encourage study, improve standards, and promote competency in the practice of Urology, certifies urologic physicians who meet its educational, professional standing and examination criteria.

It is one of 24 medical specialty boards that make up the American Board of Medical Specialties, which works to establish common standards for physicians to achieve and maintain board certification.