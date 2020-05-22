Nashville a top market for freelancing

VOL. 44 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 22, 2020

The annual Freelance Economic Impact Report by Fiverr International Ltd. reports Nashville and Austin continue to grow faster in both population and revenue than all other cities.

In Nashville and Austin, the population of skilled freelancers grew by 26% and 27%, respectively, from 2012 to 2017. Nashville has exploded at 37% revenue growth, with Austin behind it at 29%.

The report analyzes secondary data sources, including the U.S. Census bureau, to determine the size and revenues of U.S.-based skilled freelancers. The Non-employer Statistics series, based on a review of over 20 million tax returns, reveals there are nearly 6 million skilled freelancers working in creative, technical or professional positions in the United States.

Miami’s skilled freelance workforce contributes the most to the overall GDP of the city. Skilled freelancers in Miami contributed 2.3% to the overall GDP of the city, followed by Austin, Los Angeles and Nashville. Revenues from skilled freelancers across the U.S. represent 1.1% of total U.S. GDP.

Skilled freelancers in Las Vegas, Nashville and Boston all earn more than freelancers in New York.

Freelancers in San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, D.C. and Boston all rank above New York in per-person pay.

Legal Aid awarded $570K Cycles of Success grant

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, has been awarded a two-year, $570,000 Two-Gen grant through the Cycles of Success program, a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Human Services and the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services with the goal of raising Tennessee residents out of multigenerational poverty.

The Cycles of Success grant will allow Legal Aid Society attorneys to provide legal assistance and family advocacy for up to 75-100 families in Davidson, Scott and Morgan counties in areas including divorce, orders of protection, landlord-tenant disputes, affordable housing, transportation, consumer debt issues, tax disputes, public benefit issues and other services.

TDHS initially piloted the Cycles of Success in 2016 in coordination with TALS and Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS) to help low-income families in Shelby County with legal problems that were preventing them from becoming more self-sufficient.

Southern Orthodontic adds Houston company

Nashville-based Southern Orthodontic Partners has completed an affiliation with Houston Orthodontic Specialists and Dr. Vladimir Tabakman.

This affiliation represents the company’s first outside of Tennessee, and Houston will be a strategic growth geography in the future.

Backed by Shore Capital Partners, SOP is a provider of orthodontic treatments, services and products in the Southeastern US. SOP partners with orthodontic practices to provide expertise in finance, marketing, recruiting, benefits and other practice administration to allow orthodontists to focus on maintaining the highest quality of patient care.

Houston Orthodontic Specialists will continue to operate under its local brand, with no changes to staff, orthodontists or locations.