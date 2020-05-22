VOL. 44 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 22, 2020

Redesign your communication tool kit. Growing Together Part 3. Growing Together is an initiative of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce that convenes and connects women in business. This network is designed to empower women to succeed in business by providing training, resources and mentoring opportunities. Speaker: Kelly Brockman, McNeely Brockman Public Relations, Host: Dawn Cornelius, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Friday, 1-2 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 26

Virtual Nonprofit Roundtable

The Center for Non-profit Management and Williamson, Inc. will discuss trends in the nonprofit sector and learn from industry experts. Registration needed. 8-9 a.m. via Zoom. Information

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

Area Advisory Council Service: Coffee, Content and Conversation

How Women-Owned Startups Have Managed Through Various Crises. Coming out of any crisis is a test of grit, determination and experience. Women-owned businesses are often tested by even more. While some of the most innovative, memorable, and successful startups are founded and led by women, surviving things like the 2008 financial crisis, 2010 Nashville flood and now the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic are higher hurdles to overcome. Hear from business veterans who both have coped with industry grinding to a halt, what they both learned and what they did or plan to do to overcome. Presenters: Sherry Deutschmann, founder & CEO, Braintrust; Amy Tanksley, Uncle Classics Barbershop. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration needed for virtual meeting. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Next Normal Series: The Role of Business in Non-Resurgence of COVID-19

Learn what your business can do to ensure your employees, customers and the general public stay safe and healthy. Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Dr. Wright Pinson, deputy CEO and chief health system officer, and Dr. Thomas Talbot, chief hospital epidemiologist, will share best practices on how the Nashville business community can mitigate the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence and answer your questions. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Information and dial-in instructions

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. The program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

Growing Together Part 4

Reroute Your Path Forward. Speaker: Brittany Cole, Career Thrivers. Host: Cristina Oakeley Allen, Compass Executives, LLC. Cole will lead through a conversation for resilient leaders on ways to reimagine and realign on the roles and responsibilities of a team in order to thrive in our new workplace environment. 1-2 p.m. Information and virtual instructions

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Only one member connect registration per person and company per month. Register for a virtual member connect. The zoom link will be sent out to those who registered the Monday before and the day of the event. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Virtual First Friday

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson County. 8-9 a.m. Information