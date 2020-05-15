Nashville to have televised fireworks on July 4th

VOL. 44 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 15, 2020

Music City will honor health care heroes, first responders and front-line workers with a televised fireworks show from downtown Nashville on July 4, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today.

There will be no public concert or spectators allowed in parks. A short fireworks display will be set to recorded music by Nashville artists, which will air locally on NewsChannel 5.

Country music superstar Brad Paisley, who was previously scheduled to headline this year’s Fourth of July event, will instead headline in 2021, giving the community something to look forward to and visitors a reason to book a trip to Nashville next year.

WTVF Channel 5 will broadcast the one-hour show, 9-10 p.m. Information: visitmusiccity.com/july4th