VOL. 44 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 15, 2020

SEC gives Vanderbilt $100,000 grant for tornado relief

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has given a $100,000 grant to Vanderbilt to help students, staff and faculty affected by the tornado that hit Tennessee in March.

The executive committee provided the grant announced Monday on behalf of the SEC.

The money will be distributed through Vanderbilt's employee hardship fund to those impacted by the March 3 tornado in Nashville. Students, staff and faculty must provide details but can use the money to help with living expenses, repairs or replacing items damaged in the storm.

