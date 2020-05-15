Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 15, 2020

Tennessee wildlife agency names new executive director

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has a new executive director.

The agency said in a news release that the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted during an online meeting Friday to make Bobby Wilson the TWRA's new chief.

Wilson replaces Ed Carter, who has announced his retirement, effective at the end of May.

Wilson has been with the wildlife agency since 1979 and has served as deputy executive director since September 2015. In that role, he has been responsible for the coordination of all field activities for the four TWRA regions and central office programs.

The commission also voted Friday to amend its bylaws to restructure its committee framework. The new system will include two standing committees, the audit committee and the nominating committee, the commission said.

