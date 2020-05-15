Fort Campbell soldiers to deploy to South Korea this summer

VOL. 44 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 15, 2020

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — An aviation unit from Fort Campbell will deploy to South Korea this summer.

The 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, will replace 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, from Fort Hood, Texas, at the end of its rotation.

The Fort Campbell unit will provide crews, maintenance support and aircraft to the region during its nine-month deployment.

The soldiers have adhered to protective measures and procedures to keep themselves safe while building combat power, resulting in no cases of coronavirus within the unit, said Col. Matthew Weinshel, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.

The Fort Campbell Army post is located along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.